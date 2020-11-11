Leadership Book "CLIMAX: What Great Leaders Need Love Affairs" by Emily Liu Released by New Chapter Press

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Chapter Press Press Release Share Blog

Transformational Leadership and Relationship Coach, Spiritual Healer and Teacher, Emily W. Liu Has Released a New Book





“CLIMAX” ($19.95, available for sale and download via Amazon.com here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1937559939?pf_rd_r=40RNVF7Y5V8R8HCTYS85&pf_rd_p=edaba0ee-c2fe-4124-9f5d-b31d6b1bfbee) is a leadership fable of two mediocre leaders who come to a crossroads: either do the inner work to shed the masks and egos or become another statistical casualty by joining the two-thirds of leaders who fail. This book teaches the root causes of leadership failures that traditional leadership development paradigms and books do not address.



"If you want an epic love life filled with growth, intimacy, and great sex, you must do the inner work to reclaim the disowned and unhealed parts of you,” said Liu. "The 80-year Harvard Grant Study on happiness found that the No. 1 key to happiness, health, and longevity is determined by how deep and vulnerable you can go in your intimate partnership and friendships. You can’t go emotionally deep until you’ve done the healing work from your childhood adverse events."



Liu is the founder of Soar to Greatness Now LLC and is a self-leadership expert who teaches you how to be confidently vulnerable in love and in leadership using the evidence-based Internal Family Systems (IFS) Self-leadership framework. "Confident vulnerability in your love life allows you to take your masks off and express all parts of you; which in turn, takes you to the next level of closeness and pleasure,” said Liu. “Once you learn how to deeply connect in love, you can use the same Self-leadership communication framework to become the authentic and ‘real’ leader who everyone loves to work for.” Liu found her unique calling of teaching self-leadership skills through the doorway of love as a result of navigating the challenges and the twists and turns of her entrepreneurial journey. She has a B.S. from Cornell University and she is trained in the cutting-edge, evidence-based Internal Family Systems (IFS) Self-leadership framework developed by Richard Schwartz, PhD LMFT. Prior to finding her life’s work, Liu was in a 27-year pharmaceutical sales career. Her first book, "How to Permanently Erase Negative Self-Talk: So You Can Be Extraordinary," was published in 2015 and can be found under her former name, Emily “Filloramo.” To contact Liu, email her at Emily@GreatLoveAndLeadership.com. For more information, readers can also go to www.GreatLoveAndLeadership.com and www.ClimaxLeadershipBook.com



Said Richard C. Schwartz, PhD LMFT, Founder and Developer of Internal Family Systems, author of "Internal Family Systems Therapy: The Mosaic Mind," of the book, “This is more than just another novel. By interweaving the principles of the Internal Family Systems model of psychotherapy throughout this dramatic story of business and personal relationships, we glean insights that will serve us well in our own professional and intimate relationships. I am grateful to Emily for offering these lessons in such an engaging way.”



Said Robert C. Carroll, author of "Building Your Leadership Legacy: It’s All About Character," “This is a great book about great leaders. But it is not about a love affair; it is about finding love in yourself. Philosophers have long held that to love another you must first love yourself. With excellent case studies and a well-structured protocol for self-examination and self-help, Emily Liu asks the reader to look inside. This introspection can lead to self-awareness, self-forgiveness, and self-love. She speaks not of narcissism nor self-absorption but of a strong comfort level with one’s self. She is on rock solid ground in her discussions of psychology, and her writing is smooth and easy. Ms. Liu and I share the view that to be a great leader you must really be in touch with yourself, your character, and your values. And she rightly places love as the bedrock of that value system. Why the focus on values? A leader demonstrating a strong set of values such as respect, openness, and integrity is what causes followers to really trust the leader. ‘I would follow him/her to hell and back.’ In a nonromantic sense, leaders ‘love’ a leader of good character. Liu makes the case that the first step is to love yourself.”



Said Patrick H. Tyrance, Jr., MD MPP MBA, Harvard-trained Orthopedic Surgeon, NFL draft pick, advisor to medical and health device start-ups, and author of upcoming book, "Making the Cut: Steps to Overcoming Fear and Reclaiming Your Power," “CLIMAX is an important read to understand how unresolved childhood traumas can negatively impact personal and business relationships. Emily Liu’s ability to tell a story allows you to empathize with its characters. If you desire greatness in all areas of your life, CLIMAX teaches you how the Internal Family Systems Self-leadership model can help you become more authentic and self-aware, in an effort to achieve your dreams in leadership and love.”



Said Dustin Liu (no relation to author), former Cornell University Student Trustee, Fulbright Scholar, student at Harvard Graduate School of Education, “'CLIMAX: Why Great Leaders Need Love Affairs' is a mirror for any leader to acknowledge one’s own 'parts' in order to activate transformative awareness. Emily Liu masterfully paints a narrative that both prompts self-reflection and a deep actionable understanding of the Internal Family Systems model. Any leader, regardless of context, will surface important understandings of leadership through the tale of the two main characters.”



Said James Benedict, PhD, Co-Founder at Left Tackle Capital, “'CLIMAX' is an insightful root cause explanation of leadership failures that other leadership books do not address. 'CLIMAX' is a must read for anyone who strives to from ordinary to extraordinary in leadership and love."



Liu’s first book “How to Permanently Erase Negative Self-Talk: So You Can Be Extraordinary” ($19.95, available from Amazon.com here: http://www.amazon.com/dp/1937559564/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_Y1qmvb1TACG10) teaches readers how to understand the real causes of inner conflict, self-doubt and negative self-talk that hold people back from playing a bigger game. In this book, readers will learn how to heal and unburden these parts that are still holding onto the limiting beliefs acquired from old devaluing experiences. As a result of getting to know the inner landscape and doing the work to unburden from old messages, negative self-talk can be erased permanently and self-image can soar, allowing for readers to gain the courage to take life to the next level.



Founded in 1987, New Chapter Press (www.NewChapterMedia.com) is also the publisher of "Macci Magic: Extracting Greatness From Yourself And Others" by Rick Macci with Jim Martz, "Acing Depression: A Tennis Champion's Toughest Match" by Cliff Richey and Hilaire Richey Kallendorf, “Your Playbook For Beating Depression: Essential Strategies For Managing and Living with Depression” by Cliff Richey and Mary Garrison, "Internet Dating 101: It's Complicated, But It Doesn't Have To Be" by Laura Schreffler, "How To Sell Your Screenplay" by Carl Sautter, "Bone Appetit: Gourmet Cooking For Your Dog" by Suzan Anson, "The Rules of Neighborhood Poker According to Hoyle" by Stewart Wolpin, "Titanic: The Tennis Story" by Lindsay Gibbs, “Juan Martin del Potro: The Gentle Giant” by Sebastian Torok, "The Greatest Tennis Matches of All-Time" by Steve Flink, "The Education of a Tennis Player" by Rod Laver with Bud Collins, “The Secrets of Spanish Tennis” by Chris Lewit, "The Bud Collins History of Tennis" by Bud Collins, “The Pros: The Forgotten Era Of Tennis” by Peter Underwood, "The Wimbledon Final That Never Was" by Sidney Wood, “Andy Murray, Wimbledon Champion: The Full Extraordinary Story" by Mark Hodgkinson, “Cattle To Courts: A History of Tennis In Texas” by Ken McAllister, “Sport of a Lifetime: Enduring Personal Stories From Tennis” by Judy Aydelott, “Trojan Tennis: A History of the Storied Men's Tennis Program at the University of Southern California” by S. Mark Young, “Absolute Tennis: The Best And Next Way To Play The Game” by Marty Smith, "How To Permanently Erase Negative Self Talk So You Can Be Extraordinary" by Emily Filloramo, "Roger Federer: Quest for Perfection" by Rene Stauffer, "The Days of Roger Federer" by Randy Walker, "Jan Kodes: A Journey To Glory From Behind The Iron Curtain" by Jan Kodes with Peter Kolar, "Tennis Made Easy" by Kelly Gunterman, "On This Day In Tennis History" by Randy Walker, "A Player's Guide To USTA League Tennis" by Tony Serksnis, "Court Confidential: Inside The World Of Tennis" by Neil Harman, "A Backhanded Gift" by Marshall Jon Fisher, "Boycott: Stolen Dreams of the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games" by Tom Caraccioli and Jerry Caraccioli (www.Boycott1980.com) among others. Randy Walker

917-770-0843



www.NewChapterMedia.com



