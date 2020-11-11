Software Tree Introduces Gilhari(TM), an Innovative Microservice Framework to Simplify JSON Persistence in Relational Databases

An accelerator for transitioning to a modern computing architecture has arrived. At the “DeveloperWeek Global: Enterprise 2020” conference, Software Tree announces the debut of Gilhari(TM), a microservice framework that makes it easy for developers to create modern applications by simplifying the persistence of JSON objects in relational databases. Developers can quickly develop high-performance, database-agnostic, and Docker-compatible RESTful solutions that need to interact with JSON data.





JSON has become a popular data interchange format in the last decade. Various relational databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, Postgres, IBM DB2 and SQLite, are widely adopted and trusted repositories for persistence of data. Microservices have become the preferred architectural components for building modern applications, since they overcome the disadvantages of traditional monolithic architectures by breaking large software projects into more easily manageable, smaller, independent, and loosely coupled parts.



RESTful APIs using JSON data are becoming an attractive way to interact with microservices. Having a RESTful microservice for exchanging JSON data with relational databases is an important need for developing modern applications. However, it is tedious and time-consuming to write the low-level code necessary to implement these RESTful APIs for JSON persistence in relational databases. The Gilhari microservice framework addresses this emerging need in a simple and elegant way.



Gilhari, which means “squirrel” in the Hindi language, transfers JSON data between an app and a database. With Gilhari, JSON attributes are declaratively mapped to table columns. Indexing and querying can easily be done on JSON attribute values. Gilhari does not rely on any native JSON data type of a database, so developers can create applications that are portable to any database. Gilhari’s compatibility with any JDBC-compliant database means it can effectively leverage ubiquitous relational data. Gilhari automatically exposes REST APIs for persistence of application-specific JSON objects. Finally, the Docker compatibility makes it easy to deploy and scale a Gilhari microservice in the cloud.



“I liked Gilhari’s simplicity and the ability to embed it in any project without much hustle,” says Saurabh Oza, a full stack developer and an early user of Gilhari. “I created an app with REST APIs and quickly deployed it to an Amazon AWS EC2 instance thanks to Gilhari’s integration with Docker.”



“Gilhari is a simplified, no-code, customizable framework,” says Shweta Gothe, a Principal Engineer. “That's what innovation is all about!”



“Developers shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to adapt to modern computing trends,” says Damodar Periwal, Founder, President & CEO of Software Tree. “Gilhari moves in Docker containers. Gilhari talks REST. Gilhari helps developers glide smoothly into the promised land of the microservices-based application architecture while leveraging trusted relational databases for exchanging JSON data.”



About Software Tree

Software Tree is a Silicon Valley-based technology leader in providing innovative software products that simplify data integration. Specializing in Object Relational Mapping (ORM) technology, Software Tree has licensed its ORM products to leading-edge organizations around the world, such as British Telecom, Xerox, Los Alamos National Labs, UAB Medical Center, Electronic Arts, and Darden Business School. For more information, visit https://www.softwaretree.com.



