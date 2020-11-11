Press Releases Ship Sticks Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Ship Sticks: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Ship Sticks Announces Partnership with Casa de Campo Resort & Villas





By shipping golf clubs and luggage ahead, Ship Sticks greatly reduces travel concerns, eliminates the need to lug bulky golf travel bags through airports, wasting time at airport check-in lines or baggage claims, paying baggage fees for oversized or heavy items, and preventing loss or damage due to handling.



Ship Sticks will be offered through a white-label microsite directly available to Casa de Campo’s resort guests. In addition, the services may be arranged on-site at the property through the concierge and guest services teams.



“We are thrilled to begin working with a world-class golf destination like Casa de Campo,” says Nicholas Coleman, CEO of Ship Sticks. “Our service allows for stress-free, easy travel as our customers know their clubs and luggage will be secure and waiting for them upon arrival as well as having one less concern when returning home from a vacation to long savor.”



“We are continually seeking ways to enrich the total resort experience for our guests, and our partnership with Ship Sticks allows for stress-free travel even before arrival here in paradise,” says Jason Kycek, senior vice-president of sales and marketing at Casa de Campo. “Ship Sticks is a top-notch, innovative company providing a much-needed service, and we’re honored to begin this exciting partnership.”



Casa de Campo is home to a trio of lauded Pete Dye-designed layouts: Teeth of the Dog, Dye Fore, and The Links. Since opening in 1974, Teeth of the Dog is widely recognized as the No. 1 course in the Caribbean. Golf course architecture aficionados call Dye Fore “the most underrated course in the Caribbean.” The Links showcases Dye’s genius for creating thrilling green complexes.



Teeth of the Dog has long been a “bucket list” layout for those seeking to play one of the world's top 50 golf courses. Dye’s design hallmarks are all present: railroad ties, vast waste areas, peninsula greens and tees, hand-sculpted putting surfaces, and a unique assortment of pot bunkers. “The Heaven 7” oceanfront holes are astoundingly beautiful, causing Dye to famously quip: “I created 11 holes, and God created seven.”



Casa de Campo also showcases a world-class Golf Learning Center. Highlighted by Trackman and BODITRAK technology, it features two indoor hitting bays for rapid game improvement, year-round training, individual and group golf lessons and schools, and expert club-fitting and repair. Residing on 21 acres of “pure grass,” the PGA Tour-quality facility also showcases practice greens for honing putting, chipping, and pitching games as well as unlimited use of the pristine outdoor range for full shots. On-course instruction is also available.



About Ship Sticks

Ship Sticks provides a convenient, white-glove, door-to-door shipping service designed to enhance the travel experience for golfers around the world. With an easy-to-use website, customers can get a quote, schedule a shipment, and track their package in real-time. The hassle-free service will pick up your golf clubs and luggage from your residence, business, country club, or hotel and deliver them to your destination. All shipments come with complimentary insurance and a dedicated tracking team that ensures your golf clubs and luggage arrive safely and on-time.



For more information on Ship Sticks, visit



About Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

A member of The Leading Hotels of the World, 7,000-acre Casa de Campo attracts affluent travelers with 63 holes of exceptional golf. The Teeth of the Dog, Dye Fore, and The Links courses – Conde Nast Traveler, Golf Digest, GOLF Magazine, and Golfweek award winners – are designed by the legendary architect Pete Dye. They are complemented by spacious hotel rooms, suites, and luxury villas. Expertly prepared cuisine from around the world, a 370-slip Marina & Yacht Club, Polo & Equestrian Club, the La Terraza Tennis Center, 245-acre Shooting Club, and Altos de Chavon – an artisan’s village modeled after a 16th century Mediterranean city – are other on-property highlights.



Getting There: La Romana International Airport (LRM) is five minutes from Casa de Campo and serviced by JetBlue (direct flights from New York - JFK three times weekly) and seasonally by American Airlines (non-stop service from Miami). A short drive from the resort, Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Punta Cana (PUJ) operate daily direct flights from all major North American airports.



For more information on Casa de Campo Resort & Villas please call 800.877.3643, email golf@ccampo.com.do or visit West Palm Beach, FL, November 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ship Sticks, a specialty service for shipping golf clubs and luggage, has entered into a strategic partnership with Casa de Campo Resort & Villas - home of the iconic Teeth of the Dog course and the Caribbean’s premier, luxury golf experiences. Ship Sticks’ partnership with the world-class destination will allow guests of the resort to experience hassle-free travel with every visit.By shipping golf clubs and luggage ahead, Ship Sticks greatly reduces travel concerns, eliminates the need to lug bulky golf travel bags through airports, wasting time at airport check-in lines or baggage claims, paying baggage fees for oversized or heavy items, and preventing loss or damage due to handling.Ship Sticks will be offered through a white-label microsite directly available to Casa de Campo’s resort guests. In addition, the services may be arranged on-site at the property through the concierge and guest services teams.“We are thrilled to begin working with a world-class golf destination like Casa de Campo,” says Nicholas Coleman, CEO of Ship Sticks. “Our service allows for stress-free, easy travel as our customers know their clubs and luggage will be secure and waiting for them upon arrival as well as having one less concern when returning home from a vacation to long savor.”“We are continually seeking ways to enrich the total resort experience for our guests, and our partnership with Ship Sticks allows for stress-free travel even before arrival here in paradise,” says Jason Kycek, senior vice-president of sales and marketing at Casa de Campo. “Ship Sticks is a top-notch, innovative company providing a much-needed service, and we’re honored to begin this exciting partnership.”Casa de Campo is home to a trio of lauded Pete Dye-designed layouts: Teeth of the Dog, Dye Fore, and The Links. Since opening in 1974, Teeth of the Dog is widely recognized as the No. 1 course in the Caribbean. Golf course architecture aficionados call Dye Fore “the most underrated course in the Caribbean.” The Links showcases Dye’s genius for creating thrilling green complexes.Teeth of the Dog has long been a “bucket list” layout for those seeking to play one of the world's top 50 golf courses. Dye’s design hallmarks are all present: railroad ties, vast waste areas, peninsula greens and tees, hand-sculpted putting surfaces, and a unique assortment of pot bunkers. “The Heaven 7” oceanfront holes are astoundingly beautiful, causing Dye to famously quip: “I created 11 holes, and God created seven.”Casa de Campo also showcases a world-class Golf Learning Center. Highlighted by Trackman and BODITRAK technology, it features two indoor hitting bays for rapid game improvement, year-round training, individual and group golf lessons and schools, and expert club-fitting and repair. Residing on 21 acres of “pure grass,” the PGA Tour-quality facility also showcases practice greens for honing putting, chipping, and pitching games as well as unlimited use of the pristine outdoor range for full shots. On-course instruction is also available.About Ship SticksShip Sticks provides a convenient, white-glove, door-to-door shipping service designed to enhance the travel experience for golfers around the world. With an easy-to-use website, customers can get a quote, schedule a shipment, and track their package in real-time. The hassle-free service will pick up your golf clubs and luggage from your residence, business, country club, or hotel and deliver them to your destination. All shipments come with complimentary insurance and a dedicated tracking team that ensures your golf clubs and luggage arrive safely and on-time.For more information on Ship Sticks, visit www.shipsticks.com About Casa de Campo Resort & VillasA member of The Leading Hotels of the World, 7,000-acre Casa de Campo attracts affluent travelers with 63 holes of exceptional golf. The Teeth of the Dog, Dye Fore, and The Links courses – Conde Nast Traveler, Golf Digest, GOLF Magazine, and Golfweek award winners – are designed by the legendary architect Pete Dye. They are complemented by spacious hotel rooms, suites, and luxury villas. Expertly prepared cuisine from around the world, a 370-slip Marina & Yacht Club, Polo & Equestrian Club, the La Terraza Tennis Center, 245-acre Shooting Club, and Altos de Chavon – an artisan’s village modeled after a 16th century Mediterranean city – are other on-property highlights.Getting There: La Romana International Airport (LRM) is five minutes from Casa de Campo and serviced by JetBlue (direct flights from New York - JFK three times weekly) and seasonally by American Airlines (non-stop service from Miami). A short drive from the resort, Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Punta Cana (PUJ) operate daily direct flights from all major North American airports.For more information on Casa de Campo Resort & Villas please call 800.877.3643, email golf@ccampo.com.do or visit www.casadecampo.com.do/ Contact Information Ship Sticks

Justin Metzl

561-429-3900



www.shipsticks.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ship Sticks