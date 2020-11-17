Millionaire Life Strategy Offers the Perfect Gift to Kickstart 2021

Millionaire Life Strategies (“MLS”) launched in 2018 to empower Technical Experts to boost themselves and their business, transforming themselves into the person that achieves their ambitions, goals, and beyond. With a mission to make one million business owners out of one million tech gurus, Millionaire Life Strategy offers training, coaching, and masterminds to transform technical experts into entrepreneurs who create a better world. Based out of the Netherlands, Erwin Wils, founder of MLS, combines his coaching skills with his 25+ years of corporate experience to show the nerds, geeks, and tech gurus how they can make a positive impact in the world, live successfully, and be proud of their accomplishments. To learn more, visit Voorschoten, Netherlands, November 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Finding unique gifts for the holidays is a year-to-year challenge. Especially now, with the constant threat of COVID-19, most shoppers are not eager to rush to the stores to get those big discounted gifts for risk getting the virus. Still, shoppers want a unique gift within their gift-giving budget.Millionaire Life Strategy, a business and mindset sales training and coaching organization, understands this need and has decided to do something special for entrepreneurs and tech gurus who want to become business owners.There is a huge underutilized opportunity for entrepreneurs that Millionaire Life Strategy is sharing as a holiday gift-giving item. The training shows business owners, sales professionals, and tech gurus who want to become business owners how attract their ideal clients using LinkedIn, which also happens to rank first most often when clients search a name.“Most LinkedIn® profiles are all about the trinity: ‘Me, myself and I,’” says Erwin Wils, mindset coach and business strategist at Millionaire Life Strategy. “That doesn’t attract clients. As an entrepreneur and salesperson, your profile should be all about your ideal client, so convert it into a sales page.”Millionaire Life Strategy has created a unique training that shows businessowners how to convert a LinkedIn profile into a sales page that attracts their ideal clientele. The Program consists of a video training, an e-book, and an optional 30-minute online profile review to fine-tune the profile following course completion. This LinkedIn as a Sales Page package is now available as a gift.“I encounter businesspeople all the time who say they don’t use LinkedIn. So I question why they have a LinkedIn profile if they don’t use it; because their prospects are using it and business owners are missing opportunities to use this free platform as a lead generator,” states Wils. “It’s typically the first link to pop up when someone searches their name. By turning it into a sales page, the free platform can work for you as a lead generator.”Wils suggests gift-givers research the LinkedIn profile of the gift recipient to check whether it is a sales page or just another online resume. With this one unique gift, gift-givers could positively impact their loved one’s life and their dreams to own a successful business.The Millionaire Life Strategy LinkedIn as a Sales Page Training is offered year-round for €497. As a gift to help more tech gurus become entrepreneurs following job loss and salary reduction due to Covid19 quarantine, Millionaire Life Strategy has lowered the price to €197. In celebration of the upcoming holidays, Millionaire Life Strategy is now offering this LinkedIn as a Sales Page for just €97, from Thanksgiving through midnight, CET, Dec. 1, 2020. Whether the user is thinking about becoming an entrepreneur, just started as an entrepreneur, or is already an entrepreneur or a sales guru, this training will change their LinkedIn profile from passive to an active lead generator, shifting the way they attract customers and use LinkedIn forever. To contribute to the success of loved ones from around the world, give the gift of success.To access The Millionaire Life Strategy LinkedIn Sales Page Training, visit: https://www.millionairelifestrategy.com/a-free-sales-page-with-linkedin/ About Millionaire Life StrategiesMillionaire Life Strategies (“MLS”) launched in 2018 to empower Technical Experts to boost themselves and their business, transforming themselves into the person that achieves their ambitions, goals, and beyond. With a mission to make one million business owners out of one million tech gurus, Millionaire Life Strategy offers training, coaching, and masterminds to transform technical experts into entrepreneurs who create a better world. Based out of the Netherlands, Erwin Wils, founder of MLS, combines his coaching skills with his 25+ years of corporate experience to show the nerds, geeks, and tech gurus how they can make a positive impact in the world, live successfully, and be proud of their accomplishments. To learn more, visit millionairelifestrategy.com