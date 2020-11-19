SkySparc Hires AP2 / Virtusa Veteran to Lead WSS Services

SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has appointed Henrik Crone, formerly chief technology officer at Swedish public pension fund AP2, to lead its Wallstreet Suite (WSS) practice. Crone will join SkySparc’s senior management team as Deputy CEO, and will have wide-ranging responsibilities across business development, sales and operations to further accelerate the firm’s growth and to develop its WSS services.





Crone spent a decade at Virtusa/ TradeTech [1], where his roles included head of Digital Innovation Labs in Northern Europe, focused on enabling clients to develop innovative new solutions, head of sales and business development, and Nordic head of business development for the firm’s treasury practice. Previous roles include senior consultant at financial technology consultancy NFS, where Crone was responsible for treasury reengineering and implementation projects at large corporates, financial institutions, banks and governments.



Crone said: “SkySparc’s success has been built on the strength of its WSS services in combination with a unique mix of innovative mindset and deep financial knowledge. I am excited by the opportunity to build on that success, working together with our consultants, product management and clients to take our WSS solutions to a new level.”



Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc, said: “As we look to accelerate our growth, it is important to SkySparc’s long-term success to invest in high-quality talent such as Henrik. I look forward to working closely with Henrik as Deputy CEO. In this new role, he will support me in delivering on our strategic priorities and leverage his long experience working with clients to optimize WSS and support their business objectives.”



