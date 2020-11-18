Press Releases Integrity Medicinals, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Integrity Medicinals, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Integrity Hempceuticals Announces New, Proprietary Immune Boosting Soft Gel Product Combining Little Known Super Antioxidant Astaxanthin with CBD & CBG

Bourgeoning Florida-based wellness company launches product blend with unique features to support the immune system with some of the most effective natural ingredients available.





Immune Soft Gels with Astaxanthin, CBD & CBG – No THC



Integrity’s newest and most powerful Immune Booster product yet, is rich in Astaxanthin, CBD and CBG. The “king of carotenoids,” natural Astaxanthin gives the red color to Lobsters, Salmon, Algae and Krill. Research shows that Astaxanthin is one of the most powerful antioxidants in nature. In fact, its ability to fight free radicals has been shown to be 6,000 times higher than vitamin C, 550 times higher than vitamin E and 40 times higher than beta-carotene.



Studies have shown Astaxanthin to reduce inflammation, prevent DNA damage, support joint health, retard macular degeneration and improve visual health and has nootropic properties which support age related cognitive functions.



Integrity’s proprietary formulation blends the finest plant-based Astaxanthin (6mg) with federally compliant, plant based, Broad Spectrum CBD (cannabidiol) (25mg) and CBG (cannabigerol) (6mg) USA grown hemp extracts per capsule. When combined, these three remarkable compounds work synergistically to provide a powerful entourage effect, targeting different, metabolic pathways. This novel and unique trio of ingredients stack together to boost the immune system, help reduce inflammation and improve physiological and cognitive functions such as the body’s ability to repair cellular damage in joints, eyes, the brain and the heart.



Dosage: Take 1 capsule daily with a full glass of water, with or without food.

Product Availability: Immediate



Pricing / 60 Count Jar: $74.99 MSRP



About Integrity Hempceuticals:

Integrity Hempceuticals (“IHC”) is a privately held, American-owned and operated business with headquarters in Miami, Florida specializing in plant based, hemp extracts and hempceuticals. We utilize our state-of-the-art research, development laboratories and GMP manufacturing facilities to produce premium quality wellness, anti-aging and skincare products. IHC globally sources the best available, all-natural ingredients to produce superior hempceutical products. Our passion is quality and delivering effective and well-formulated products to our consumers. Our rigorous processes ensure consistent delivery of active ingredients in a stable and reliable product. This means Integrity Hempceuticals is a brand that you can trust to deliver the best and most effective products time and time again. We welcome wholesale and distribution inquiries.



For more information, visit https://www.integrityhempceuticals.com/about.



Media Contact:

Ms. Olivia Miller

(833) 362-5223

info@integrityhempceuticals.com Miami, FL, November 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Integrity Hempceuticals (“IHC”), a plant-based hempceutical and wellness products company, today announced the release of a proprietary and highly potent new Immune Support Soft Gel which is available for sale through its consumer ecommerce website.Immune Soft Gels with Astaxanthin, CBD & CBG – No THCIntegrity’s newest and most powerful Immune Booster product yet, is rich in Astaxanthin, CBD and CBG. The “king of carotenoids,” natural Astaxanthin gives the red color to Lobsters, Salmon, Algae and Krill. Research shows that Astaxanthin is one of the most powerful antioxidants in nature. In fact, its ability to fight free radicals has been shown to be 6,000 times higher than vitamin C, 550 times higher than vitamin E and 40 times higher than beta-carotene.Studies have shown Astaxanthin to reduce inflammation, prevent DNA damage, support joint health, retard macular degeneration and improve visual health and has nootropic properties which support age related cognitive functions.Integrity’s proprietary formulation blends the finest plant-based Astaxanthin (6mg) with federally compliant, plant based, Broad Spectrum CBD (cannabidiol) (25mg) and CBG (cannabigerol) (6mg) USA grown hemp extracts per capsule. When combined, these three remarkable compounds work synergistically to provide a powerful entourage effect, targeting different, metabolic pathways. This novel and unique trio of ingredients stack together to boost the immune system, help reduce inflammation and improve physiological and cognitive functions such as the body’s ability to repair cellular damage in joints, eyes, the brain and the heart.Dosage: Take 1 capsule daily with a full glass of water, with or without food.Product Availability: Immediate https://www.integrityhempceuticals.com/hempceuticals/Soft-Gels-Immune-Broad-Spectrum-1500mg-CBD-300mg-CBG-p242193325 Pricing / 60 Count Jar: $74.99 MSRPAbout Integrity Hempceuticals:Integrity Hempceuticals (“IHC”) is a privately held, American-owned and operated business with headquarters in Miami, Florida specializing in plant based, hemp extracts and hempceuticals. We utilize our state-of-the-art research, development laboratories and GMP manufacturing facilities to produce premium quality wellness, anti-aging and skincare products. IHC globally sources the best available, all-natural ingredients to produce superior hempceutical products. Our passion is quality and delivering effective and well-formulated products to our consumers. Our rigorous processes ensure consistent delivery of active ingredients in a stable and reliable product. This means Integrity Hempceuticals is a brand that you can trust to deliver the best and most effective products time and time again. We welcome wholesale and distribution inquiries.For more information, visit https://www.integrityhempceuticals.com/about.Media Contact:Ms. Olivia Miller(833) 362-5223info@integrityhempceuticals.com Contact Information Integrity Medicinals, LLC

Olivia Miller

(833) 362-5223



www.integrityhempceuticals.com

Attached Files

Immune soft gels with Astaxanthin, CBD & CBG Integrity’s newest and most powerful Immune Booster product yet, is rich in Astaxanthin, CBD and CBG. The “king of carotenoids,” natural Astaxanthin gives the red color to Lobsters, Salmon, Algae and Krill. Filename: IMMUNEFRONT-FRONT.png

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Integrity Medicinals, LLC