Color Marketing Group® Announces 2022+ Latin American Key Color – Despertar (Awakening)

Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2020 Virtual Summit mid-November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2022+ Latin American Key Color “Despertar (Awakening)” is an intense, saturated orange hue. Despertar (Awakening) is the color destined to symbolize the emergent spirit of change and growth.





The pandemic years leading to 2022 are being projected as semi-morphic, with transformations that evolve into a slightly different way of life instead of completely changed. The changes will be viewed with optimism and as 2022 arrives, Despertar’s intense, saturated orange hue will represent the power of the sun and nature’s strength.



Societal experiences, expressions, and actions will shift to savoring life and nature. The changes imposed on everyday life have revealed tenacity and resilience to forge a future with new possibilities and meaning. Despertar will be the defining color equivalent to the dawn of the revival period.



The revival period will contain behavioral changes towards nature and the environment. The adjustments in consumption habits and reducing environmental impacts strike a balance between want and need. The warm, bold color of Despertar is considered revitalizing with its connection to nature and is a natural addition to design.



Whether enhancing interior spaces or fashion, Despertar, is a hue created to suggest eco-living, offer a sense of warmth, and energize whatever it embraces. Despertar will awaken the senses to a new world of possibilities and direction.



Eco-living will become key for interior spaces as the need to connect to nature will continue unabated. New designs will embrace the power of nature’s life-sustaining force with Despertar as the key color to inject products with energy. Ranging from upholstery to rugs, accessories to architectural coatings, interior spaces will express the awakened mood of the inhabitants.



Cosmetics, fashion, and graphics will be more expressive in 2022 as Despertar makes a statement on the screen, the street, or a video call. Despertar is a hue designed to enhance a sense of self and offer an unflinching flash of color that defines self-awareness and strength. This orange is drawn from the earth, as well as the fiery sun, shall become an expression of individual and societal awakening.



Captured in sumptuous textiles, it wraps the torso in powerful color. When rendered more casually, it suggests nature’s whims and glories. The color message may be evident on the sleeve of a garment, a casual accessory, or swiped across the lips. No matter where it is used, Despertar will rise to be noticed.



As a color with a strong presence, Despertar will also embrace industrial design and graphics. As the pandemic years saw exponential growth in online interaction, Despertar, will be an effective accent color, or stand as a background for packaging, signage, and online imaging.



About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™

Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by color stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Each of the four global regions identifies their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for over 58 years.



About Color Marketing Group®

Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.



