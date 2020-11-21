Color Marketing Group® Announces 2022+ North American Key Color – New Day

Press Releases Color Marketing Group Press Release Share Blog

Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2020 Virtual Summit mid-November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2022+ North American key color “New Day” is a light, fresh blue with red influences. New Day is an inspiring color designed to convey the classic connotation of hope and new beginnings.





Alexandria, VA, November 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Transition, evolution and moving forward will continue to define the world and its population as 2022 emerges. Questions of trust and truth have been debated with many answered, but still more to come. Color Marketing Group's North America 2022 Key Color, New Day, is the color response for a time still in transition.New Day suggests confidence and familiarity to greet 2022 with a sense of comfort. A light, fresh blue with red influences, New Day is an inspiring color designed to convey the classic connotation of hope and new beginnings.The gentle nature of New Day conveys the desire for a compassionate, civil emergence from the pandemic of 2020. Conditions were overcome and the expectation for 2022 is a strong move into a decade of happiness, economic growth, and wider spread prosperity. Optimism and perseverance are key elements to those goals, underscoring the design and definition of New Day as the representative key color.As calming as New Day may appear, its red undertone is a stimulation aspect of the color, making it ideal for practically any product application. From commercial to residential spaces, consumer goods to fashion, and graphic design, New Day is a color that stands for truth and hope.For interior spaces, whether office, retail, or home, New Day will instill a breath of freshness. It is a color that inspires trust with its connection to nature so is well suited to create interiors that are welcoming and energized. Painted walls and ceilings appear more expansive, furnishings suggest friendliness and innocence, all when wrapped in the lightness of New Day.Whether a phone cover, hairdryer, or polo shirt, fashion and personal items are set to embrace New Day as a color equalizer. New Day presents a color that is not only new but suggests familiarity and ease. Genderless and ageless, it is a hue to blend with others, as well as allowing it to stand on its own.New Day will also be found in graphic and industrial design as it takes well to different materials and easily accepts various sheen levels or special effects to create new aesthetics. Whether on interior textiles or coatings, fashion fabrics, and accessories, or plastics and metals, it doesn't really matter. The key message of New Day stands true no matter how it is presented, it is a color to be trusted.Hardships and devastating events can be endured as truths and progress emerge to reveal a New Day.About Color Marketing Group's World Color Forecast™Color Marketing Group's multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by color stories that contain each color's drivers and influences two years ahead. Each of the four global regions identifies their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group's World Color Forecast for over 58 years.About Color Marketing Group®Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.Connect Online:Instagram: @ColorSellsTwitter: @ColorSellsFacebook: @ColorSellsMedia Contact: sgriffis@colormarketing.org Contact Information Color Marketing Group

Sandra Sampson - VP PR & Communication

703-329-8500



http://www.colormarketing.org/

Attached Files Color Marketing Group® Announces 2022+ North American Key Color – New Day Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2020 Virtual Summit mid-November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2022+ North American key color “New Day” is a light, fresh blue with red influences. Filename: 2022CMG_KeyColorNANEWDAY.pdf

