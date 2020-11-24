Elite Medicare Specialists to Change the Health Insurance Enrollment Landscape

On November 30th, 2020 Elite Medicare Specialists will host the 1st ever Call-A-Thon for Medicare annual election period in central Virginia. Local licensed agents will be ready to take last minute calls from Medicare’s beneficiaries who have not yet reviewed their plan options for 2021. In breaking from the norms of in-home appointments, these local agents still provide a personal touch.





Elite Medicare Specialist has already helped hundreds of clients but with limited interactions as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, they know there are many people that have no idea how to get answers to their questions.



“I do not know what I would have done without my EMS agent to help me find the plan that is right for me. There are so many options, it can be confusing,” said Andre Barnes, Director of the Prince George Food Pantry.



In a normal year, representatives from Elite Medicare Specialists would go visit with their clients face-to-face in their homes or a local office. In lieu of the normal year, Elite Medicare Specialists are offering open phone lines, manned with local licensed professionals that will be available during the rest of the year when questions arise. The agency’s agents are appointed with multiple Medicare carriers. This is important because they can give an unbiased review. EMS agents are able to answer questions concerning Medicare services, out of pocket costs and needed additional coverage such as dental, vision and transportation.



Agents are also familiar with changes in the Medicare law for 2021 that directly affect high insulin costs and people with end stage renal failure.



“Nationally, in a good year, only 57% of Medicare’s members review their coverage options yearly. This means as advisors we are not doing a good job speaking to them. With the growing healthcare crisis we are facing, now more than ever, it is important to get this information right. We designed this day to speak to all the people who were basically frozen by too much choice, too many ads and not enough local inspiration to really look at their insurance,” said Tia Vango.



Elite Medicare Call-A-Thon is a local call in enrollment event. To reach a representative for up to date information call 804-835-6434 between 10am and 1pm.



Elite Medicare Specialists offer a full suite of insurance protection products for seniors. Dental, vision, final expense and hospital coverage are also available in addition to their array of Medicare products. Elite Medicare Specialists is licensed by the Virginia Bureau of Insurance, license number 143839. They are located at 2557 South Crater Road, unit G, Petersburg, Virginia. The office number is 804-898-3404 and they are open from 10am- 4pm.



