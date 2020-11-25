DJ-Producer Lizzy Wang Ranked #52 Globally by DJane Magazine

Press Releases B2 Holdings Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

China's top ranked female DJ LIZZY WANG vaults up 40 places to #52 in the 2020 DJane Magazine yearly rankings. Last year's #92, LIZZY WANG has broken through in 2020 with a prolific touring schedule, plus remixes and collaborations with Ferry Cprsten, Henri PFR and Valentino Khan.





b2 Music, a division of b2 Holdings Ltd. announced today that their artist, China-based DJ/ Producer LIZZY WANG has just been ranked #52 in the world by DJane Magazine.



Since her debut in 2017, LIZZY WANG has been one of the most active and popular DJs on the Chinese Dance scene, where she is currently ranked #1 in the country. She has performed thousands of shows in China and appeared at Ultra, EDC, F-1 Singapore and other major festivals across the region. Landing a spot on the worldwide DJane Top 100 rankings last year (#92), she has established herself as one of the fastest rising DJs in Asia. In addition to her electrifying shows, LIZZY WANG is an accomplished producer and songwriter. Her China hit track, Seeking Your Love, was remixed by superstar producer Ferry Corsten, and was an exclusive on the China-version of Billboard presents Electric Asia Vol. 3. 2020 saw her collaborate with Belgian breakout star Henri PFR and remix top US artist Valentino Khan and Wuki’s viral hit Better feat. Roxanna.



Sean Dinsmore, Director of b2 Music, said, “We are super psyched that LIZZY WANG has moved up 40 spots in the past year! We’ve been involved in her progress over the last few years, as she has become one of the top live acts in China. She’s been to every corner of the country – at least a couple of times – playing to bigger and bigger audiences every time. On top of that, she’s a truly talented songwriter and beatmaker. We know she’s on the path to breakout internationally very soon.”



LIZZY WANG added, “I’m so happy to be ranked #52 this year. It’s a big leap for me. The b2 team provide a great home for me, and I’m working hard with them to grow my audience and my music. I’m so fortunate that I have the opportunity to write and perform music, and I’m busier than ever. I just want to keep building it.”



LIZZY WANG joins a roster of top emerging Asian talent at b2 Music, including Mongolian hip-hop star Mrs M, Hong Kong singer/producer SHIMICA and prolific Hong Kong producer SILVERSTRIKE.



About b2 Holdings Ltd.:



b2 Holdings Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based talent management company, record label and music advisory firm. B2 represents established and emerging Asian talent, as well as Western talent and music management companies seeking opportunities in the Asian market. Additionally, B2 Music, B2’s record label, focuses on presenting the best Asian music to an international audience. See



About Lizzy Wang:



LIZZY WANG is the most popular female DJ in China. Since her debut in 2017, her engaging personality and energetic live performances have propelled her popularity both in China and the surrounding region. She performed over 100 shows in China in 2019 and has appeared at major festivals including Ultra, Jungle and EDC. In November 2019, she joined the DJane Top 100 rankings, recognizing her position worldwide as a top female DJ, jumping to #52 in 2020. In addition to her live performances, LIZZY WANG has made a name for herself as a songwriter and beatmaker, penning Seeking Your Love (remixed by Ferry Corsten) as well as Tonight Feat. SHIMICA and Children of Tomorrow, which were both hits in China.



Contact:



B2 Holdings Ltd./b2 Talent Asia

Hong Kong

Sean Dinsmore

852-6388-0243



www.b2talentasia.com



