PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Vertical Theater Competition Supported by Smash. Worldwide Rollout Starts Today


Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Vertical Theater Competition Supported by Smash. Worldwide Rollout Starts Today
Tokyo, Japan, November 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Academy Award (R) accredited & Asia’s one of the biggest international short film festivals, the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) & SHOWROOM Inc., who has developed "smash.," a vertical theater app that delivers professional quality short films specialized for smartphone viewing, have announced a new project to collect vertical short films from around the world through our international film festival and simultaneously promote them to the world.

The 1st stage which begins today, SSFF is calling out to the world about the “Vertical Theater Competition supported by smash.” The appeal of vertical theater videos lies in the ability of the viewer to watch videos in spare time or while commuting even with one free hand. The film industry is showing great interest in the compatibility of contents that like a short film, which provides a satisfying viewing experience.

With the launch of the new 5th generation mobile communication system (5G), viewing on smartphones have been greatly improved and film making is now possible on smartphones. Expectations have been raised for films of the new era by filmmakers from all over the world. For the Best Short Award, there will be an award of ¥1,000,000 as well as an award for shorts made by directors under 18. Selected shorts will be released worldwide on the "smash." app during SSFF & ASIA 2021.

In this joint project, vertical short films will be produced & vertical short films curated by SSFF & ASIA will be uploaded on "smash." in the near future.

www.shortshorts.org/en/creators/vertical
Contact Information
Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia
Fuyumi Tanaka
81-3-54748201
Contact
https://www.shortshorts.org
Attached Files
(press release)SSFF & ASIA Vertical Theater Competition supported by smash
PDF press release including competition guideline
Filename: pressreleaseVERTICALTHEATERCO.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help