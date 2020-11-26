Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Vertical Theater Competition Supported by Smash. Worldwide Rollout Starts Today





The 1st stage which begins today, SSFF is calling out to the world about the “Vertical Theater Competition supported by smash.” The appeal of vertical theater videos lies in the ability of the viewer to watch videos in spare time or while commuting even with one free hand. The film industry is showing great interest in the compatibility of contents that like a short film, which provides a satisfying viewing experience.



With the launch of the new 5th generation mobile communication system (5G), viewing on smartphones have been greatly improved and film making is now possible on smartphones. Expectations have been raised for films of the new era by filmmakers from all over the world. For the Best Short Award, there will be an award of ¥1,000,000 as well as an award for shorts made by directors under 18. Selected shorts will be released worldwide on the "smash." app during SSFF & ASIA 2021.



In this joint project, vertical short films will be produced & vertical short films curated by SSFF & ASIA will be uploaded on "smash." in the near future.



www.shortshorts.org/en/creators/vertical Tokyo, Japan, November 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Academy Award (R) accredited & Asia’s one of the biggest international short film festivals, the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) & SHOWROOM Inc., who has developed "smash.," a vertical theater app that delivers professional quality short films specialized for smartphone viewing, have announced a new project to collect vertical short films from around the world through our international film festival and simultaneously promote them to the world.The 1st stage which begins today, SSFF is calling out to the world about the “Vertical Theater Competition supported by smash.” The appeal of vertical theater videos lies in the ability of the viewer to watch videos in spare time or while commuting even with one free hand. The film industry is showing great interest in the compatibility of contents that like a short film, which provides a satisfying viewing experience.With the launch of the new 5th generation mobile communication system (5G), viewing on smartphones have been greatly improved and film making is now possible on smartphones. Expectations have been raised for films of the new era by filmmakers from all over the world. For the Best Short Award, there will be an award of ¥1,000,000 as well as an award for shorts made by directors under 18. Selected shorts will be released worldwide on the "smash." app during SSFF & ASIA 2021.In this joint project, vertical short films will be produced & vertical short films curated by SSFF & ASIA will be uploaded on "smash." in the near future.