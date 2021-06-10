PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

New Guide from Principled Technologies Demonstrates How to Use VMware vSAN HCI Mesh to Share Storage Resources Across Clusters


According to the report, the VMware technology can improve the flexibility of HCI storage and management.

Durham, NC, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- VMware vSAN HCI Mesh is a technology that can enable organizations to more freely share resources among clusters in their data center, without needing to relocate hardware or dedicate storage to a specific purpose.

Principled Technologies (PT) set up VMware vSAN HCI Mesh on Dell EMC PowerEdge MX750c server clusters and successfully used the technology to reallocate cluster storage resources. The PT report provides a primer on the VMware technology as well as a step-by-step guide for setting it up in one’s own environment.

To learn more about implementing VMware vSAN HCI Mesh in the data center, read the full report and setup guide at http://facts.pt/FGiJdQ8.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

