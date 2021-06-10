New Guide from Principled Technologies Demonstrates How to Use VMware vSAN HCI Mesh to Share Storage Resources Across Clusters

According to the report, the VMware technology can improve the flexibility of HCI storage and management.





Principled Technologies (PT) set up VMware vSAN HCI Mesh on Dell EMC PowerEdge MX750c server clusters and successfully used the technology to reallocate cluster storage resources. The PT report provides a primer on the VMware technology as well as a step-by-step guide for setting it up in one’s own environment.



To learn more about implementing VMware vSAN HCI Mesh in the data center, read the full report and setup guide at



