Principled Technologies Publishes Comparison Study on SQL Server OLTP Performance from Two Configurations of Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 Servers


Principled Technologies (PT) showed that a cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 servers powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7543 processors achieved 15.6% more orders per minute than the same servers powered by 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7532 processors.

Durham, NC, May 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For ecommerce organizations and online stores, the ability to process more transactions could translate to supporting more customers and thus increasing revenue. When PT tested a Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 server cluster in two configurations - one with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7543 processors and one with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7532 processors - they found that the cluster with 3rd Gen processors achieved 15.6% more orders per minute. They also compared list prices for both solutions’ hardware plus support, finding that the cluster with 3rd Gen processors cost the same as the cluster with 2nd Gen processors.

According to the report, “This performance indicates that organizations using the solution with the newer processors could support more transactions without higher hardware costs, potentially growing their business or meeting increased demands.”

To find out more about the performance and potential benefits of this solution, read the report at http://facts.pt/QbC85Z3.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

