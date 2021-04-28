Principled Technologies Releases Study Assessing Aerospike Database Performance Leveraging Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters with Application Device Queues

Press Releases Principled Technologies, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Durham, NC, April 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- To accelerate network performance, Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters offer Application Device Queues (ADQ), a feature that prioritizes the most critical traffic. Principled Technologies (PT) set up three 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd server nodes with Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters and compared Aerospike Database 5 performance with ADQ enabled versus with ADQ disabled in DRAM-only and Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem) configurations. Enabling ADQ improved throughput up to 64 percent, reduced latency up to 32 percent, and increased response time predictability up to 41 percent.According to the report, "Our tests showed that enabling ADQ with the Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapter provided a significant improvement in throughput, latency, and predictability for Aerospike databases - which helps deliver responsive experiences for end users. Enabling ADQ also offered near-linear scaling for Aerospike Database applications as we added server nodes." In addition, "enabling ADQ while using Intel Optane PMem showed performance gains similar to those we saw in our testing with traditional memory."To learn more about how leveraging Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters with ADQ enabled can improve Aerospike Database performance, read the full report at http://facts.pt/VEgYlbs About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312



http://www.principledtechnologies.com/



