Principled Technologies Finds That Running VMware Tanzu on a VMware vSphere 7.0 & Dell EMC PowerEdge Server Solution Can Provide Centralized Container Management Features

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, March 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- For organizations looking to modernize their legacy applications, a Kubernetes (K8s) framework could help. The cost and complexity of adding K8s to an existing environment could diminish with Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers running a VMware vSphere 7.0 Update 1 environment. PT completed the process of adding VMware Tanzu, a K8s management platform, with only seven tasks and at only the cost of a Tanzu license. The report presents an overview of how PT deployed the environment and discusses what the environment could offer organizations.According to the report, “IT staff can install VMware Tanzu on existing on-premises servers allowing DevOps teams to modernize applications with K8s on-premises, using future-ready resources before deploying K8s containers and applications to a production cloud.”To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/1gtjhgw . See the infographic at http://facts.pt/LF056NO About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com