Newer Google Cloud Platform VM Instances Featuring Intel Cascade Lake CPUs Handled More Web Traffic Than Older VM Instances in Principled Technologies Study

N2 and C2 standard series VM instances outperformed older N1 standard series VM instances in a WordPress workload.





- Newer general-purpose N2 standard series VM instances featuring Intel Cascade Lake processors

- Newer compute-optimized C2 standard series VM instances featuring Intel Cascade Lake processors

- Older general-purpose N1 standard series VM instances featuring previous-generation Intel processors



In hands-on tests, PT found that the N2 standard series VM instances handled up to 1.42 times the website requests per second compared to the N1 standard series VM instances. The C2 standard series VM instances, with their faster processors and increased memory capacity, handled up to 1.60 times the website requests. The higher performance of these two VM instances could enable businesses to support more daily users, handle traffic spikes, and support future growth.



To learn more about the benefits of using N2 and C2 standard VM instances with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, read the full report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit



Company Contact

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

