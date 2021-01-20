Principled Technologies Releases Study on Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Servers with VMware vSphere 7.0

Comparing the new solution to the previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R930 with VMware vSphere 6.7, Principled Technologies finds greater OLTP performance.





According to the report, “In the case of Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 servers with VMware vSphere 7.0, features such as 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors could increase performance on transactional database workloads, while admins can use VMware vCenter integrations like Dell EMC OMIVV to manage Dell EMC server hardware (including firmware updates in tandem with vSphere Lifecycle Manager) ... The Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 handled 30 percent more operations per minute than the older server, indicating that organizations using the newer solution could support more online users and potentially boost revenue.”



To learn more, read the report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, January 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- To gauge the performance benefits organizations could gain by refreshing their server hardware, Principled Technologies (PT) tested online transactional processing (OLTP) performance on a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server vs. a previous-generation solution. PT also compared hardware and VMware vSphere software features on both solutions.According to the report, “In the case of Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 servers with VMware vSphere 7.0, features such as 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors could increase performance on transactional database workloads, while admins can use VMware vCenter integrations like Dell EMC OMIVV to manage Dell EMC server hardware (including firmware updates in tandem with vSphere Lifecycle Manager) ... The Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 handled 30 percent more operations per minute than the older server, indicating that organizations using the newer solution could support more online users and potentially boost revenue.”To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/szO7jA6 , see the infographic at http://facts.pt/old6tlu , or get the executive summary at http://facts.pt/IsnOSgu About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com