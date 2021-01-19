PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Chromebook Study Comparing Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Processor Powered Device Versus MediaTek MT8183 Processor-Powered Device


The Chromebook, powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, completed common tasks in less time than a Chromebook powered by a MediaTek MT8183 processor.

Durham, NC, January 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) compared the responsiveness of a Chromebook powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor versus that of a Chromebook powered by a MediaTek MT8183 processor in various apps, such as Google Slides, Adobe Lightroom, and Autodesk Tinkercad.

“The Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor-powered Chromebook enabled us to complete these tasks in less time than the MediaTek MT8183 processor-powered Chromebook,” said the PT test report. “The Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor-powered Chromebook also achieved a better score on the Speedometer 2.0 benchmarking test, suggesting it would be more responsive for students using web-based applications.”

To learn more, read the Principled Technologies report at http://facts.pt/0FQaLtI, or watch the Intel-branded video at http://facts.pt/qBkBkag.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

