Cindy Nasser, PCV Murcor COO, Named to the Dean’s Advisory Council for Cal Poly Pomona’s College of Business Administration

The Dean’s Council serves as the industry network connection for Cal Poly’s College of Business Administration (CBA). The Council supports and advises the Dean and CBA senior leadership in strategic visioning, growth, and reputation to be a premier institution for the development of business leaders of tomorrow.



“PCV Murcor has been a proud supporter of Cal Poly Pomona for many years. We want to do whatever we can to help our community develop leaders of the future,” Nasser said. “I am thrilled to be a part of such a prestigious council.”



The Council advises the Dean in strategic planning and identifying, promoting, and assisting programs that will enable the CBA to meet its goals of engagement, innovation, and impact. Members also assist the CBA in developing and strengthening relationships with organizations across California and beyond, as well as improving responsiveness to organizations employing Cal Poly graduates.



The Council is diversely comprised of c-level executives, presidents, and founders who are, or have been, actively involved in organizations that shape the marketplace for, and may influence, business education, consistent with the Council's objectives. Members serve a period of four years and can be reappointed for up to a maximum of three terms.



One of the immediate Council objectives Nasser will help serve guidance on is the CBA’s effort to launch a new Center for Real Estate Analytics and Forecasting. For several decades, the Southern California Real Estate Research Center (RERC) has operated the CBA at Cal Poly Pomona. The RERC hosts quarterly meetings presenting the latest findings on the economy and the housing market, as well as providing student assistant positions to Cal Poly students.



“I am excited to lend my knowledge and expertise to this endeavor. With thirteen years in the real estate valuation business, I have seen firsthand the ebbs and flows of home values, and mortgage transactions,” Nasser shared.



About Cindy Nasser



Cindy’s wealth of business operations knowledge comes from working for some of the most influential corporations in Southern California, including Yahoo! and Bank of America. She played a key role in Yahoo!’s largest system implementation, a new customer support model that served 300,000 customers. Cindy oversees PCV’s day-to-day operations, including sales and marketing, quality control, client engagement and growth, training, pricing, government affairs and operational compliance.



About PCV Murcor



Charles Beatley

909-397-7331



https://www.pcvmurcor.com/

Attached Files PCV Murcor - Nationwide Real Estate Valuations Management They help lenders make borrowers’ real estate needs happen. PCV Murcor manages valuation needs for mortgage lending, financial institutions, estate and litigation, real estate investors and mortgage servicers. Filename: about-pcv-murcor.pdf

