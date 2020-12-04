Press Releases In-Ex Records Publishing Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from In-Ex Records Publishing: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: In-Ex Records Receives Two Prestigious Accolades in 2020 - Most Client Focused Music Label and Music Label of the Year

Most Client Focused Music Label and Music Label of the Year





Another Reason To Celebrate:

Where most have been hindered in some way during the ongoing COVID crisis, the pandemic has not slowed In-Ex Records. The company has been selected by Corporate LiveWire as the 2020 winner for the Music Label of the Year Award. “Representing the pinnacle of business achievement, championing the best in their respective fields,” Corporate LiveWire invited more than 90,000 professionals, contributors, subscribers and individuals to choose nominees based on customer service, innovation, experience, sustainability and other measures.



More About In-Ex Records:

For unsigned, established, indie bands and solo artists, In-Ex Records’ services include promotion, marketing, music licensing and distribution. Founded during 2004 by Senior, growing up in Kingston, Jamaica and familiar with the music scene, he recognized how some artists, though popular with loyal followings, had a difficult time signing a recording deal. Therein is the main emphasis of In-Ex Records. With a homepage banner reading “500+ Your Favourite Songs,” for recording artists and listeners, the world is your oyster at In-Ex Records. Other highlights include a Fan Artist Spotlight section and merchandise. Reading, United Kingdom, December 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Britain’s SME News, a quarterly digital publication and industry insider engaging with small and medium-sized United Kingdom businesses, has named In-Ex Records as the Most Client Focused Music Label 2020 in its UK Enterprise Awards. Finding a dedicated music label keen on clients merely requires visiting the website homepage of In-Ex Records, which provides live streaming music, direct downloads and videos of emerging and major artists from around the globe. Generally speaking, the In-Ex Records label offers depth of catalog, exceptional client service and special opportunities.Another Reason To Celebrate:Where most have been hindered in some way during the ongoing COVID crisis, the pandemic has not slowed In-Ex Records. The company has been selected by Corporate LiveWire as the 2020 winner for the Music Label of the Year Award. “Representing the pinnacle of business achievement, championing the best in their respective fields,” Corporate LiveWire invited more than 90,000 professionals, contributors, subscribers and individuals to choose nominees based on customer service, innovation, experience, sustainability and other measures.More About In-Ex Records:For unsigned, established, indie bands and solo artists, In-Ex Records’ services include promotion, marketing, music licensing and distribution. Founded during 2004 by Senior, growing up in Kingston, Jamaica and familiar with the music scene, he recognized how some artists, though popular with loyal followings, had a difficult time signing a recording deal. Therein is the main emphasis of In-Ex Records. With a homepage banner reading “500+ Your Favourite Songs,” for recording artists and listeners, the world is your oyster at In-Ex Records. Other highlights include a Fan Artist Spotlight section and merchandise. Contact Information In-Ex Records Publishing

Pauline Smith

0330 124 1822 opt. 2



https://www.in-exrecords.co.uk

07814 050934



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from In-Ex Records Publishing