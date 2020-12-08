ARIDO Power House House Presenting a Multi Billion Dollar Collection During Design Miami 2020

Founded by a scion descendant of the Maimonides, a prominent 11th century family, that set sail to South East Asia bringing gems and luxury goods back to Europe, Jesse Raphael & Celebrity Guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art and history.





The collection will be registered at Collectrium, Inc., A Christie's Company.



Christie’s is a name and place that speaks of extraordinary art, unparalleled service and expertise, as well as international glamour. Christie’s has a global presence with 53 offices in 32 countries and 12 salerooms around the world including in London, New York, Paris, Geneva, Milan, Amsterdam, Dubai, Zurich, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mumbai.



Among ARIDO celebrity clientele are Viola Davis, Sharon Stone and Salma Hayek the wife of Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of luxury conglomerate Kering group, which also owns Christie’s auction house.



As a descendant of the Maimonides, Raphael is one of the world’s best kept secrets known only to a few deep pocketed collectors and connoisseurs.



Demands and profits from such business were so mighty that the Maimonides recognized the value of joining forces leading to the creation of wealth that derived from the consortium status they were granted as “the old masters in the new world.”



When ARIDO market value crossed a trillion dollars the reason was very simple, it makes art that a lot of people are willing to spend a lot of money on.



ARIDO power house gives special thanks to:



6X by Dr. Nicholas Leslie Grant that redefines his ancestors' heritage.



“ELEVÉ” by retired NFL player Reggie Bell.



“APPLETINIES” world’s most exquisite organic apple chocolate.



ARIDO will showcase the multi billion dollar collection at a private viewing for Design Miami elite collectors December 10, 2020. Manhattan, NY, December 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ARIDO, like the Moussaieffs and Lawrence Graff, are known to collect rare gems.The collection will be registered at Collectrium, Inc., A Christie's Company.Christie’s is a name and place that speaks of extraordinary art, unparalleled service and expertise, as well as international glamour. Christie’s has a global presence with 53 offices in 32 countries and 12 salerooms around the world including in London, New York, Paris, Geneva, Milan, Amsterdam, Dubai, Zurich, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mumbai.Among ARIDO celebrity clientele are Viola Davis, Sharon Stone and Salma Hayek the wife of Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of luxury conglomerate Kering group, which also owns Christie’s auction house.As a descendant of the Maimonides, Raphael is one of the world’s best kept secrets known only to a few deep pocketed collectors and connoisseurs.Demands and profits from such business were so mighty that the Maimonides recognized the value of joining forces leading to the creation of wealth that derived from the consortium status they were granted as “the old masters in the new world.”When ARIDO market value crossed a trillion dollars the reason was very simple, it makes art that a lot of people are willing to spend a lot of money on.ARIDO power house gives special thanks to:6X by Dr. Nicholas Leslie Grant that redefines his ancestors' heritage.“ELEVÉ” by retired NFL player Reggie Bell.“APPLETINIES” world’s most exquisite organic apple chocolate.ARIDO will showcase the multi billion dollar collection at a private viewing for Design Miami elite collectors December 10, 2020.