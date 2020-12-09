Press Releases Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc. Announces Purchase of TA Logistics, Inc.

Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc. has purchased 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of TA Logistics, Inc. in a cash transaction. Now, TA Logistics, Inc. is a 100% owned subsidiary of Keller manufacturing Company, Inc.





The acquisition was for 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of TA Logistics, Inc. completed on December 4, 2020.



For more information please call Douglas W. Rink at 828-994-4706 or

About Keller Manufacturing Co.

Keller Manufacturing Co. dates back to 1895 in Indiana with over 300,000 wagons were built from 1901-1912. In 1942, however, the invention of the farm tractor made the Keller wagon obsolete thereby causing the Company to end its wagon production. In late 1943, the Company developed household furniture, including breakfast room suites and dinettes. In the early 1960‘s, the Company introduced its first bedroom group. A new plant was built at Culpeper, Virginia in 1965 and a third plant was built in 1973 at New Salisbury, Indiana. In 1979, the Company leased four trucks and trailers to deliver furniture directly to their furniture dealers. In 1996, the Company formed Keller Dedicated Trucking, Inc. (“Keller Trucking”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Its primary function was to provide delivery services for the Company. Keller Trucking also transferred materials between plants, provided delivery for some purchased merchandise and provides backhaul services for other companies when available. Keller Trucking currently operated with 22 trucks that delivered approximately 80% of the Company’s finished products. In 2005, Keller purchased 85% of Paragon Door Designs for 1.14 million in cash at the time employing more than 25 workers in its Louisville, KY operation. For more information on the company, please go to



Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy shares of Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc. in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, and the distribution of this communication in jurisdictions may be similarly restricted. The matters discussed herein may also be affected by risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Louisville, KY, December 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TA Logistics, Inc. was formed in 2007 as a freight brokerage agency with its corporate offices located in Greer, SC. The company has successfully operated in the freight brokerage business since that time. “This is the first transaction for Keller in some time, I look forward to growing TA Logistics, Inc. revenues organically and through acquisition of other brokerage agencies in the future,” stated Douglas W. Rink, Keller’s CEO.The acquisition was for 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of TA Logistics, Inc. completed on December 4, 2020.For more information please call Douglas W. Rink at 828-994-4706 or www.kmfi.net About Keller Manufacturing Co.Keller Manufacturing Co. dates back to 1895 in Indiana with over 300,000 wagons were built from 1901-1912. In 1942, however, the invention of the farm tractor made the Keller wagon obsolete thereby causing the Company to end its wagon production. In late 1943, the Company developed household furniture, including breakfast room suites and dinettes. In the early 1960‘s, the Company introduced its first bedroom group. A new plant was built at Culpeper, Virginia in 1965 and a third plant was built in 1973 at New Salisbury, Indiana. In 1979, the Company leased four trucks and trailers to deliver furniture directly to their furniture dealers. In 1996, the Company formed Keller Dedicated Trucking, Inc. (“Keller Trucking”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Its primary function was to provide delivery services for the Company. Keller Trucking also transferred materials between plants, provided delivery for some purchased merchandise and provides backhaul services for other companies when available. Keller Trucking currently operated with 22 trucks that delivered approximately 80% of the Company’s finished products. In 2005, Keller purchased 85% of Paragon Door Designs for 1.14 million in cash at the time employing more than 25 workers in its Louisville, KY operation. For more information on the company, please go to www.kmfi.net DisclaimerThis press release is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy shares of Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc. in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, and the distribution of this communication in jurisdictions may be similarly restricted. The matters discussed herein may also be affected by risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Contact Information Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Douglas Rink, President

828-994-4706



www.kmfi.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.