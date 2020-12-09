PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc. Announces Purchase of TA Logistics, Inc.


Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc. has purchased 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of TA Logistics, Inc. in a cash transaction. Now, TA Logistics, Inc. is a 100% owned subsidiary of Keller manufacturing Company, Inc.

Louisville, KY, December 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TA Logistics, Inc. was formed in 2007 as a freight brokerage agency with its corporate offices located in Greer, SC. The company has successfully operated in the freight brokerage business since that time. “This is the first transaction for Keller in some time, I look forward to growing TA Logistics, Inc. revenues organically and through acquisition of other brokerage agencies in the future,” stated Douglas W. Rink, Keller’s CEO.

The acquisition was for 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of TA Logistics, Inc. completed on December 4, 2020.

For more information please call Douglas W. Rink at 828-994-4706 or www.kmfi.net
About Keller Manufacturing Co.
Keller Manufacturing Co. dates back to 1895 in Indiana with over 300,000 wagons were built from 1901-1912. In 1942, however, the invention of the farm tractor made the Keller wagon obsolete thereby causing the Company to end its wagon production. In late 1943, the Company developed household furniture, including breakfast room suites and dinettes. In the early 1960‘s, the Company introduced its first bedroom group. A new plant was built at Culpeper, Virginia in 1965 and a third plant was built in 1973 at New Salisbury, Indiana. In 1979, the Company leased four trucks and trailers to deliver furniture directly to their furniture dealers. In 1996, the Company formed Keller Dedicated Trucking, Inc. (“Keller Trucking”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Its primary function was to provide delivery services for the Company. Keller Trucking also transferred materials between plants, provided delivery for some purchased merchandise and provides backhaul services for other companies when available. Keller Trucking currently operated with 22 trucks that delivered approximately 80% of the Company’s finished products. In 2005, Keller purchased 85% of Paragon Door Designs for 1.14 million in cash at the time employing more than 25 workers in its Louisville, KY operation. For more information on the company, please go to www.kmfi.net

Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy shares of Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc. in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, and the distribution of this communication in jurisdictions may be similarly restricted. The matters discussed herein may also be affected by risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Contact Information
Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.
Douglas Rink, President
828-994-4706
Contact
www.kmfi.net

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help