CACAF Solace Virtual Series Brings Mental Health to the Forefront

To donate or learn more about the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation and the Solace Virtual Series on Mental Health called, What’s Stressing You? Please visit www.solaceseries.com. Atlanta, GA, December 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation (CACAF) is presenting a limited-edition series on mental health called, Solace Virtual Series: What’s Stressing You? The series, which began on Saturday, November 28 and featured Dr. Jeff Gardere, will continue each Saturday through December 12. The free event is being streamed on Facebook Live and the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation Facebook page every Saturday at 3 p.m. (EST). CACAF is committed to supporting the community as we collectively fight our way through the mental health challenges that have come with COVID-19.The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation has also partnered with the West Side Parent Avengers to provide a companion mental health workbook for children and families to begin to open constructive dialogue around mental health. The workbook is free and can be downloaded from www.solaceseries.com. Chairman, Michael Thomas says, “We know that so many people are feeling the stress, anxiety, and loss of control that comes from this pandemic. We want people to know it is okay to share their feelings and we have created a space for them to learn and share.”The Solace Virtual Series on mental health is supported in part by a relationship with the National Council for Behavioral Health (NCBH). The membership organization is the unifying voice of America’s healthcare organizations that deliver mental health and addictions treatment and services. CACAF is proud to include voices from within the mental and behavioral health community representing the NCBH as experts during the Solace Virtual Series on mental health.CACAF is continuing to expand its reach to underserved communities by promoting the arts and humanities, cultural awareness, educational mentorship, and disaster preparedness and relief. The nonprofit organization has taken an active role in the response to COVID-19 by providing community outreach and social engagement through the Solace Virtual Series. In an effort to strengthen its internal systems, CACAF has partnered with Microsoft Hub. The support from Microsoft Hub enables CACAF to provide a more dynamic and resourceful programmatic agenda.CACAF is also grateful for continued support from The City of Atlanta’s Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs by providing valuable resources, cultural enrichment and engagement to the global community.To donate or learn more about the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation and the Solace Virtual Series on Mental Health called, What’s Stressing You? Please visit www.solaceseries.com. Contact Information Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation

Kaliah Henton Jones

404-860-9053 ext.704



www.caribbeanculturalarts.org



