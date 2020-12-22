Build-Up Businesses by Strengthening Personal Connections with EasyPeasy

Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises.





Sending a personalized message on special occasions will show appreciation to employees and customers. These actions will strengthen loyalty, comradery, and appreciation within any organization. Businesses can use EasyPeasy to highlight employee achievements, reward employees with an eGift card, or simply invite them to the annual company BBQ. It can also be utilized for advertising upcoming sales and events.



For example, a business owner with 1,000 employees and 100,000 customers could spend thousands on greeting cards and postage. With EasyPeasy, that same business owner could send unlimited video eCards for as low as $2.91 a month. The savings would be astronomical.



The usage of EasyPeasy in the Education Sector can be a unique thought. Schools can highlight teachers of the month, inform parents about upcoming tests and highlight student’s achievement on special school events. Because schools are always looking for ways to build rapport with their community. School leaders can update parents on upcoming events and can introduce new staff as well. Teachers can use the app to do a teacher reveal, highlight student achievement, feature a student of the month, give awards and send birthday greetings to their students.



EasyPeasy lets app consumers select from 42 different categories of holidays, invitations and life events. They can write a personalized message as well as embed a personal video to showcase their thoughtful appreciation.



The app gives app consumers the option to purchase and embed eGift cards from 250+ brand name merchants. With its reminder and calendar feature, no one will ever miss another birthday by synchronizing contacts from a cell phone.



