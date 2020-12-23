Twitch Mega-Talent Venus Releasing New Single "Swathe of Stars" in January





Venus is an extraordinary multi-talented singer/songwriter who consistently blows away her viewers/listeners with a voice that is downright intoxicating, while performing her studio quality live music show three times a week. Venus delivers emotion packed renditions of originals and popular songs, and by many is considered to be the best musical talent on Amazon's large and growing platform Twitch.



Her VenusWorld show provides an unerringly uplifting escape from the stresses of life for a rapidly increasing global community who are affectionately known as "Venusians" or "Beans."



If you are not familiar with Venus, invest a moment and give her a listen. It will only take a moment to see why the future is as bright as a Swathe of Stars for this fast rising musical talent.



Swathe of Stars will be released on January 8, 2021 via Hand Delivered Records and will be available on all leading music platforms.



