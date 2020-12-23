PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Hand Delivered Records

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Hand Delivered Records: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Twitch Mega-Talent Venus Releasing New Single "Swathe of Stars" in January


Twitch Mega-Talent Venus Releasing New Single
New York, NY, December 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Popular Twitch star Venus and her label, Hand Delivered Records, will be releasing “Swathe of Stars” which has become a hit on her live music performance streams. “Swathe of Stars” is a classic love song filled with hope and positivity which premiered on her VenusWorld Twitch stream within hours of being written and has captured the hearts of her worldwide audience in these troubled times.

Venus is an extraordinary multi-talented singer/songwriter who consistently blows away her viewers/listeners with a voice that is downright intoxicating, while performing her studio quality live music show three times a week. Venus delivers emotion packed renditions of originals and popular songs, and by many is considered to be the best musical talent on Amazon's large and growing platform Twitch.

Her VenusWorld show provides an unerringly uplifting escape from the stresses of life for a rapidly increasing global community who are affectionately known as "Venusians" or "Beans."

If you are not familiar with Venus, invest a moment and give her a listen. It will only take a moment to see why the future is as bright as a Swathe of Stars for this fast rising musical talent. https://www.twitch.tv/venusworld

Swathe of Stars will be released on January 8, 2021 via Hand Delivered Records and will be available on all leading music platforms.

www.VenusWorldMusic.com
https://www.facebook.com/venusworldofficial/
https://www.youtube.com/venusworld
https://www.instagram.com/venusworldofficial
https://twitter.com/VenusWorldHQ

In cooperation with US News and Business Report, usnewsandbusinessreport.com
Contact Information
Hand Delivered Records - US News and Business Report
James Reed
888-319-6336 x708
Contact
handdeliveredrecords.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hand Delivered Records
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help