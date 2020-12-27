Community Comes Together for Holiday Party to Benefit Abused, Neglected and Abandoned Children

Press Releases Speak Up for Kids Press Release Share Blog

Local Palm Beach County heroes, Michelle Stokes and Robert Donohoo throw a holiday party at their house every year and invite their friends and loved ones. While planning this year’s event, they realized the need for a larger space and another local resident offered to open their Jupiter home to host the event. Unfortunately, COVID hampered plans for 2020 leaving Stokes and Donohoo to seek alternatives. Thankfully, both remained resolute in their determination to serve as holiday heroes for local child victims of abuse.



Robert had a conversation with his employer, Claudio Gottardo, owner of Tequesta’s famed Locanda Rustica explaining his vision for helping vulnerable children enjoy the holiday season and Gottardo enthusiastically agreed to participate. From that moment, every customer joined the planning by participating in some way or reaching out to their spheres of influence. COVID proved no match for Stokes and Donohoo, Gottardo, and the mighty band of supporters who gathered 30 silent auction items; everything from a night at the Colony Hotel to a golf-pro accompanied foursome at the Medalist Golf Club.



Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County remains humbled by the unbridled outpouring of support we have received. C-4 Tent Rentals not only set up the tent, but they also provided spectacular decorations. Every person that heard about the event jumped in to help from Sir Speedy-Tequesta to Southern Wine & Spirits to Mayor Abby Brennan coming by with toys! Valarie Goger and Barry VanKat organized basket donations, and Locanda Rustica patrons left generous monetary donations.The extremely generous gathering participated in a 50/50 raffle, with the winner donating the entire prize back to Speak Up For Kids.



Speak Up For Kids is blessed as an organization to have so many community supporters, Holiday Heroes, willing to go the extra mile to support normalcy for Palm Beach County children involved in dependency and foster systems. This year has hit so many so hard, but our village, complete with dedicated allies like Michelle Stokes and Robert Donohoo, continues to rally around and empower Speak Up For Kids. Contact Information Speak Up for Kids

Coleen LaCosta

561-408-7779

speakupforkidspbc.org

Coleen LaCosta

561-408-7779



speakupforkidspbc.org



