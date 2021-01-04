Press Releases Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: APTQI Charitable Giving Program Supports Organizations Encouraging Diversity Across the Physical Therapy Profession

APTQI donations will be used to support scholarship and outreach initiatives.





“We are honored to support the American Academy of Physical Therapy and the National Association of Black Physical Therapists, which are both exemplary organizations that are devoted to expanding the physical therapy workforce to more accurately reflect the diversity of our communities,” said Nikesh Patel, PT, DPT, Executive Director of APTQI. “We hope our contributions will go a long way in advancing their missions and the development of new outreach programs for these two outstanding groups.”



AAPT is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to provide relief to poor and disadvantaged African Americans and other minorities by promoting new and innovative programs in health promotion, health delivery systems and disease prevention; encouraging minority students to pursue careers in allied health professions; and performing clinical research directly related to health conditions found within minority communities.



“We are greatly appreciative for the donation from APTQI. Their organization has again demonstrated dedication in support of diversity in the profession of physical therapy, opportunities in education and delivery of quality healthcare to the Black population. The funds will go far in supporting our scholarship and outreach initiatives,” said Robert C Tillman PT, MOMT, FAAPT, FAAOMPT, President of The American Academy of Physical Therapy.



NABPT is a nonprofit organization with the primary focus of increasing opportunities for the African Diaspora in the physical therapy network. NABPT’s mission is to provide opportunities for increased visibility, networking, community service, career development, and mentorship. The association helps provide culturally competent health care services in the community as well as increase visibility of Black physical therapists and physical therapy assistants to advocate and implement strategies to ensure the highest quality of healthcare for underrepresented minorities.



“We are so grateful for our partnership with APTQI and their dedication to supporting increased diversity across our profession. By expanding and diversifying our workforce, we can better serve minority populations to ensure access to therapy care that can improve patient health and quality of life,” said Oluremi Onifade, PT, DPT, M.Ed, CCVT, CCI, NABPT President / Co-Founder. “DeAndrea Bullock and I created a platform in which we want uplift the community that is not heard. We love to interact in partnerships with organizations like APTQI to create a space in which we are the innovators and seek innovators who generally do not get a seat at the table.”



APTQI is committed to promoting the value of physical therapy among lawmakers in Congress, including Members of the



About Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI)

The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) unites small, medium and large physical therapy practices to advocate for the physical therapy profession in the areas of payment reform, quality initiatives, outcomes and innovation projects. We are an aligned group of therapists and practices who share a common vision for the future of our profession. Our goal is to establish physical therapy as the treatment of choice and the best value for patients and payers. Learn more at aptqi.com. Washington, DC, January 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) today announced its support of the American Academy of ​Physical Therapy (AAPT) and the National Association of Black Physical Therapists (NABPT) by donating $12,500 to each organization, respectively. The donations will be used to support programs that increase opportunities for Black Americans in the field of physical therapy by​encouraging individuals from minority communities to pursue careers in the therapy care profession.“We are honored to support the American Academy of Physical Therapy and the National Association of Black Physical Therapists, which are both exemplary organizations that are devoted to expanding the physical therapy workforce to more accurately reflect the diversity of our communities,” said Nikesh Patel, PT, DPT, Executive Director of APTQI. “We hope our contributions will go a long way in advancing their missions and the development of new outreach programs for these two outstanding groups.”AAPT is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to provide relief to poor and disadvantaged African Americans and other minorities by promoting new and innovative programs in health promotion, health delivery systems and disease prevention; encouraging minority students to pursue careers in allied health professions; and performing clinical research directly related to health conditions found within minority communities.“We are greatly appreciative for the donation from APTQI. Their organization has again demonstrated dedication in support of diversity in the profession of physical therapy, opportunities in education and delivery of quality healthcare to the Black population. The funds will go far in supporting our scholarship and outreach initiatives,” said Robert C Tillman PT, MOMT, FAAPT, FAAOMPT, President of The American Academy of Physical Therapy.NABPT is a nonprofit organization with the primary focus of increasing opportunities for the African Diaspora in the physical therapy network. NABPT’s mission is to provide opportunities for increased visibility, networking, community service, career development, and mentorship. The association helps provide culturally competent health care services in the community as well as increase visibility of Black physical therapists and physical therapy assistants to advocate and implement strategies to ensure the highest quality of healthcare for underrepresented minorities.“We are so grateful for our partnership with APTQI and their dedication to supporting increased diversity across our profession. By expanding and diversifying our workforce, we can better serve minority populations to ensure access to therapy care that can improve patient health and quality of life,” said Oluremi Onifade, PT, DPT, M.Ed, CCVT, CCI, NABPT President / Co-Founder. “DeAndrea Bullock and I created a platform in which we want uplift the community that is not heard. We love to interact in partnerships with organizations like APTQI to create a space in which we are the innovators and seek innovators who generally do not get a seat at the table.”APTQI is committed to promoting the value of physical therapy among lawmakers in Congress, including Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC). Most recently, dozens of CBC lawmakers sent a letter to congressional leaders urging support for legislation to block deep cuts to Medicare specialty services, including a 9 percent cut to physical, occupational and speech therapy services which was slated for January 1 until Congress intervened to reduce the cuts in the COVID-19 relief and funding package passed at the end of last year.About Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI)The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) unites small, medium and large physical therapy practices to advocate for the physical therapy profession in the areas of payment reform, quality initiatives, outcomes and innovation projects. We are an aligned group of therapists and practices who share a common vision for the future of our profession. Our goal is to establish physical therapy as the treatment of choice and the best value for patients and payers. Learn more at aptqi.com. Contact Information Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

Ellen Almond

(703) 548-1163



aptqi.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation