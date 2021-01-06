"MT Cosmetics" Launched New Years Day by Entertainment Muse Melody Trice

Television personality Melody Trice ("The Melody Trice Show") continues her brand expansion with the launch of "MT Cosmetics by Melody Trice." Not letting the restrictions of 2020 hold her back, Trice does it again, just short of her online retail store, "Melody Trice’s Unlmtd Access," launch at www.UnlmtdAccess.com. The former Cosmetologist is providing an all natural and vegan friendly cosmetic line with "MT Cosmetics by Melody Trice" products.





Her very popular talk show, “The Melody Trice Show,” attracts on average 2 million viewers a week and is seen on such devices as Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV. Melody has interviewed on her show such personalities as Mark Wahlberg and Nick Cannon. Trice’s credits also include modeling, acting, producing, as a retail merchant, a motivational speaker and health expert.



Melody’s major weight-loss achievements landed her on “The Steve Harvey Show” and her career moves landed her on “Dish National L.A.” As a television personality Melody has covered many high-profile red carpeted events in Hollywood and as an actress has credits on projects for Sony and Fox Studios. As a motivational speaker Trice has been a regular Entertainment Industry Expert on the panels for the Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conferences and the Los Angeles Black College Expo.



A Florida native, Melody Trice’s slogan for her brand is “Unlimited Life with Melody Trice.” She carries that same mind-set with her as she continues her journey educating, motivating, highlighting, consoling and inspiring women - especially black women - to live like there is no limit to what they can do in the world.



www.MelodyTrice.com

www.UnlmtdAccess.com Los Angeles, CA, January 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Melody’s life has always been that of a trailblazer for young women in the fashion industry; in the beauty industry; in the health industry, and as one that inspires empowerment. The Melody Trice brand has not shown any signs of slowing down in its expansion. The “MT Cosmetic” line is currently promoting its lip gloss, which offers seven shades - from clear to a hint of different colors. Melody anticipates her natural line of cosmetics will be a “game changer.”Her very popular talk show, “The Melody Trice Show,” attracts on average 2 million viewers a week and is seen on such devices as Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV. Melody has interviewed on her show such personalities as Mark Wahlberg and Nick Cannon. Trice’s credits also include modeling, acting, producing, as a retail merchant, a motivational speaker and health expert.Melody’s major weight-loss achievements landed her on “The Steve Harvey Show” and her career moves landed her on “Dish National L.A.” As a television personality Melody has covered many high-profile red carpeted events in Hollywood and as an actress has credits on projects for Sony and Fox Studios. As a motivational speaker Trice has been a regular Entertainment Industry Expert on the panels for the Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conferences and the Los Angeles Black College Expo.A Florida native, Melody Trice’s slogan for her brand is “Unlimited Life with Melody Trice.” She carries that same mind-set with her as she continues her journey educating, motivating, highlighting, consoling and inspiring women - especially black women - to live like there is no limit to what they can do in the world.