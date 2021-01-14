TRInternational, Inc. Awarded WBENC Women Owned Small Business Certification

206-505-3500 Edmonds, WA, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TRInternational, Inc. (TRI), a leading distributor of chemicals and raw materials, is proud to announce they have been awarded the WBENC Certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).TRI’s CEO, Megan Gluth-Bohan, acquired the majority ownership in the company in February 2020 after serving as the company’s CEO since 2018 and previously as the general counsel and president. Her role is particularly striking in the Chemical Industry, where female CEOs are rare, though efforts are being made to close the gender gap. Gluth-Bohan’s ownership allows TRI to qualify as a women-owned business for the first time in its 26-year history."We are honored to officially be designated as a Women's Business Enterprise,” stated Megan Gluth-Bohan, Owner & CEO of TRInternational, Inc. “...We are excited to connect with and serve companies who share our commitments to diversity and inclusion as well as our commitment to high performance. Companies that have the need or desire to diversify their supply chain and partnerships can now utilize TRInternational, Inc. to fulfill those diversity requirements.”The WBENC certification validates that TRI is over 51% owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman and requires extensive documentation and interviews to obtain. It is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, in addition to many states, cities and other entities.About TRInternational, Inc.TRI is a full-line chemical distributor based in Edmonds, Washington, with team members throughout the United States and Asia. Our mission is to continue to create sustainable partnerships worldwide by providing innovative and competitive sourcing solutions. Our success is based on the ethics and ingenuity of our team; we create an environment that promotes growth for our employees, partners and community.TRI is WBENC, NGLCC and SBA WOSB certified. TRI is an active member of the National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD), where CEO Megan Gluth-Bohan serves as the organization’s first female officer on the Board of Directors.For more information, please contact Jennifer Calvery at +1 (206) 505-3500 x7841, email Jennifer.Calvery@trichemicals.com or visit TRInternational online at www.trichemicals.com/contact. Sources:Palagacheva, Yana. “Breaking the Glass Ceiling.” Chemical Distributor, Volume 45 No 4, October – December 2020, pp. 24-25.Contact:Jennifer CalveryDirector of Marketing & Business DevelopmentJennifer.Calvery@trichemicals.com206-505-3500