Inner City Cultural Center II, Inc.

Inner City Cultural Center II is Proud to Present a Short Film by Tuesday Conner, "Young & Na!ve," a Masterful Work of Art


Inner City Cultural Center II is proud to present a short film by Tuesday Conner. "Young & Na!ve" is a masterful work of art that brings the taboo world of Sexual Abuse into mainstream conversations through Performance Art, Open Dialogue and Honest Talk-Back with the Audience about the Signs, the Pain and the Healing.

Inner City Cultural Center II is Proud to Present a Short Film by Tuesday Conner,
Hollywood, CA, January 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- What started as a homework assignment to complete one of three thoughts has become a life changing experience for the writer, Tuesday Conner. The eloquent words of Tuesday’s journey to face her past begin a tidal wave of healing hearts at Poet's Jazz House....just somewhere to go in the midst of searching your soul. When Tuesday’s poem “Robin” became commanded wherever she went - and people from all walks of life, ages, races, religion and gender thanked her - she knew souls were being healed and she had to go global.

Tuesday’s Directorial Career began in her poetry lounge where spilling your heart is art and searching your soul is mandatory to get in the door. Her short film “Young & Na!ve” delves deep into the mind of a poet; creating a masterful work of art in a remarkable and profoundly affecting story; as seen through the eyes of spoken word artists spitting the powerful intensity of truth.

It is Inner City Cultural Center II's mission to get “Young & Na!ve” into Crisis Centers, Foster Homes, Universities, Family Advocacy Programs and Rape Treatment Centers worldwide to help prevent people from living in pain for a lifetime. For more information or to book a Speaking Engagement feel free to contact Inner City Cultural Center II.
Contact Information
Inner City Cultural Center II, Inc.
Tuesday Conner
818-714-4242
Contact
youngandnaive.org
youngandnaivebytuesdayconner@gmail.com
“Young & Na!ve” is a poetic apology to every child ever sexually abused and a film that needs to be seen by everyone ever born.
