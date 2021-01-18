Timely New Historical Fiction Book Connects Young Readers with Virginia’s Checkered Civil Rights History

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MB3 Press Press Release Share Blog

Brothers Sam and Derek and their friend Caitlin are back, with a new mystery at hand - identifying in long-hidden photographs the brave African American teenagers who courageously stood up for civil rights nearly sixty years ago. The latest volume in the fun and informative middle-grade series combining history, mystery, and adventure, shines a light on the civil rights protests of 1963 and the fight to desegregate schools.





When a librarian friend of Mr. Murphy, Caitlin’s father, is knee-deep in an investigation as part of a program with the Virginia Commonwealth University's Freedom Now project, illustrating the struggle to desegregate schools in Prince Edward County, Virginia, the kids wondered what was such a mystery about a bunch of ignorant people who didn’t want to treat people fairly. But when they learned that they were needed for the project to help identify courageous Black students who stood up for their civil rights nearly sixty years ago, Sam, Caitlin, and Derek were hooked and joined the quest.



“The Court said it was illegal to have separate schools for Black and white students,” explained Caitlin. Mr. Murphy leaned back in his chair. "That’s right. But in Prince Edward, the county leaders - who were all white, mind you - decided that they weren’t going to desegregate like the courts had ordered. Instead, they closed down all the public schools and opened a private school that only whites could attend."



Their sleuthing put them in touch with many local residents who remembered how things were during that time, including their neighbor, Mr. Haskins, who explained to the kids what it was like living in the Jim Crow south.



“Jim Crow?...What’s that?” asked Derek. Mr. Haskins let out a cackle. "I gotta teach you boys everything. The Jim Crow South, that’s what they called it. It was what they called the laws that kept things separate between white and Black - most every public place was segregated, like bathrooms, drinking fountains, trains, buses, restaurants, theaters, schools...”



When the three kids forge a friendship with Jason, an African American boy who they meet during an unlikely connection with a rough bunch along the river, their mutual interest and support for social justice leads them traveling together to a family rally at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond. While there, Sam and Derek bump into the leader of the Confederate Ghosts biker gang, an old ally from a past adventure. But the bikers aren’t supporting social justice, they’re rallying for Southern pride, and the boys’ connection threatens to upend their new friendship with Jason and his family.



“Exercising our right to free speech is one of the most important things that we can do,” the boys’ father tells the kids by way of explaining how people have different views, while reminding them that actions speak louder than words. It’s not enough to have a belief, but the hard lesson is when our beliefs are put to the test, and that sometimes doing the right thing - speaking out against what you know is wrong instead of just thinking it - can be uncomfortable.”



“‘Jason probably thinks I’m racist, or segregationist, or whatever you’d call what the Ghosts were doing,’ Sam muttered. ‘I don’t know if it means that,’ answered his dad. ‘But I do think we should do everything we can to work for what’s right. Too many people are content to fall back on keeping things how they’ve always been or claiming ignorance instead of doing right.’”



Middle-graders will love the fast-paced modern-day adventure with a twist of history of a critical time in our nation’s civil rights journey. "The Virginia Mysteries: Pictures at the Protest" provides an entertaining way of communicating the importance of history, particularly in today’s current landscape of the social justice dilemma our country faces. Throughout his Virginia Mysteries series which spans nine titles, author Steven K. Smith expertly combines fictional mystery plots with real historical locations and figures like Mount Vernon, Jamestown, St. John’s Church, Colonial Williamsburg, Patrick Henry, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and many others, making them a hit with families and educators alike. To find out more about this inventive publishing program, visit http://stevenksmith.net/.



