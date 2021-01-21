Press Releases Tersus Environmental, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Tersus Environmental, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Tersus Environmental Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Tersus Environmental is extremely proud to be marking their 10th anniversary with the support of dedicated associates, collaborative partnerships and loyal clients.





Tersus started opening product distribution centers in 2015 to keep pace with the demand for the company’s technologies. Today, Tersus clients can take advantage of the company’s distribution centers that are strategically located in California, Chicago, North Carolina, and Lyon, France. In recent years, the company established Surbec (



Gary Birk, Tersus’ Managing Partner, pointed out that any organization is only as good as the people who work in it. Reflecting on ten years in business Birk said, “This journey is an extraordinary one because of the people. Without the remarkable dedication of our associates, only possible with the support of their families, Tersus would not be the company we are today. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with talented, committed, and passionate individuals that motivate me every day.” Birk took the opportunity to express his gratitude by saying, “a big thank you to our clients who have trusted us throughout the years as well as to our collaborative partners that bring exceptional value to both Tersus and our clients. I especially want to thank those who had faith in Tersus from the very beginning.” Wake Forest, NC, January 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tersus Environmental ( www.tersusenv.com ) announced today that it has achieved a major milestone: 10 years of successful business operation. Tersus started in 2011 focusing on the commercialization of Gas Infusion Technology for bioremediation. Over the course of a decade, Tersus dramatically expanded its operations to become a leading provider of amendments, technologies, and services specific to soil and groundwater remediation.Tersus started opening product distribution centers in 2015 to keep pace with the demand for the company’s technologies. Today, Tersus clients can take advantage of the company’s distribution centers that are strategically located in California, Chicago, North Carolina, and Lyon, France. In recent years, the company established Surbec ( www.surbec.com ), an online store offering amendments, supplements, and equipment for in-situ remediation. In 2019 as a logical step in the company’s business growth strategy, Tersus established Tersus Environmental Limited based in Co., Cork, Ireland.Gary Birk, Tersus’ Managing Partner, pointed out that any organization is only as good as the people who work in it. Reflecting on ten years in business Birk said, “This journey is an extraordinary one because of the people. Without the remarkable dedication of our associates, only possible with the support of their families, Tersus would not be the company we are today. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with talented, committed, and passionate individuals that motivate me every day.” Birk took the opportunity to express his gratitude by saying, “a big thank you to our clients who have trusted us throughout the years as well as to our collaborative partners that bring exceptional value to both Tersus and our clients. I especially want to thank those who had faith in Tersus from the very beginning.” Contact Information Tersus Environmental, LLC

Sherri Scott

919.453.5577 x 2003



www.tersusenv.com

Attached Files About Tersus Environmental Tersus Environmental was founded in 2011 to provide technology-based solutions combined with unparalleled technical support to increase remediation effectiveness and decrease remediation costs. The company's focus is the remediation of soil and groundwater impacted with chlorinated solvents. Filename: ChlorinatedSolutions2021-01.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tersus Environmental, LLC