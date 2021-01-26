Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Luggage Free Press Release Share Blog

Luggage Free Announces Partnership with Aman Resorts





Aman joins Luggage Free’s diverse and esteemed collection of partnered locations with like-minded attention to detail and unparalleled hospitality. Luggage Free services 180 countries allowing guests to ship luggage of any shape and size to all 34 locations in the Aman portfolio. With a team fluent in international shipping policies, Luggage Free will complete all customs paperwork on the guest’s behalf when traveling abroad.



The service also tailors to the needs of guests looking to experience the adventures and excursions available at every Aman location. Luggage Free offers a wide array of shippable items, including golf clubs, skis, snowboards, and bicycles, allowing for the use of such equipment at properties such as Aman Le Melezin in Courchevel or the oceanfront links at Amanera.



Luggage Free’s seamless online booking platform allows guests to generate a customized quote or process an order in seconds. Alternatively, orders may also be placed over the phone with a personal travel concierge. Guests may also opt for the hotel’s support team to handle the process on their behalf when booking a reservation.



“We are thrilled to be working alongside Aman – a brand whose values we are proud to share,” said Nicholas Coleman, CEO of Luggage Free. “From our combined commitment to providing a warm and friendly service to ensuring a tailored experience every step of the way – we hope to help simplify the journey, keeping it in line with the Aman experience.”



Luggage Free offers no-contact pickups at the guests’ preferred time of day from a residence, business, resort, pro shop, or ski lodge. The service also includes complimentary coverage, real-time tracking, and guaranteed on-time delivery.



“Aman is constantly exploring new ways to enhance the guest experience not only while staying with us, but from the moment a booking is made,” said Roland Fasel, CEO of Aman Resorts. “Luggage Free provides us with the opportunity to streamline the journey which in turn makes for an altogether more 'Aman' style travel experience both pre- and post-stay.”



About Luggage Free



Founded in 2003, Luggage Free is the world’s premier, white-glove luggage shipping service dedicated to creating a safe and hassle-free travel experience. Luggage Free provides domestic and international service to 180 countries worldwide, utilizing dependable shipping networks such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL.



Having shipped more than two-million bags globally, Luggage Free’s global network of highly experienced staff prepares each shipment for success with preemptive reviews of each package to avoid potential delays in customs or other complications before they happen, including proactive weather routing.



For further information, please contact:



Justin Metzl, Director of Marketing

Email: justin@luggagefree.com

Tel: +1 (212) 453-1579



Patrick Jackson, Director of Sales

Email: pjackson@luggagefree.com

Tel: +1 (212) 453-1579



About Aman Resorts



Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace) in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 34 exquisitely serene hotels and resorts in 20 destinations across the world, with a further eight under construction. The next Aman to open will be Aman New York. The introduction of Aman Skincare in 2018 and SVA in 2020 has continued the holistic journey beyond the perimeters of Aman’s havens. Offering a soothing journey to a place of beautifully scented repose and respite, Aman Skincare represents the spirit of Aman in a bottle. Meanwhile, SVA’s range of all-natural food supplements allows Aman guests to maintain optimum health, supporting one’s wellness journey from the comfort of their own home.



In 2020, Aman not only welcomed Aman Fine Fragrance, a sophisticated collection of scents echoing Aman destinations but also a new hotel brand, Janu - meaning "soul" in Sanskrit. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu aims to bring balance to the head and heart and rekindle the soul. Janu launches with three forthcoming hotels which are already under construction: Montenegro (2022), Al Ula in Saudi Arabia (2022) and Tokyo (2022), as well as a robust pipeline of future hotels. Janu Montenegro will be the first hotel to incorporate the brand’s serviced residence concept, enabling guests to wholly embrace the Janu lifestyle.



For further information, please contact:



Harriet Rowlinson, Global Head of Communications

Email: hrowlinson@aman.com

Tel: +44 (0) 203 861 8692, +44 (0) 7906 424 928



Rose-Hannah Lishman, Global Communications Executive

Email: rlishman@aman.com

Justin Metzl

(212) 453-1579



www.luggagefree.com



