Press Releases Tiro Security Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Tiro Security: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Tiro Security Partners with Beyond and the GRC Center for Intelligent Ecosystems to Offer a First of Its Kind Cybersecurity Learning Experience





Beyond is a global award-winning design and technology agency that builds world-class digital products and boasts some of the industry's top talent. Their client roster includes media and tech giants like Google, Facebook, PayPal, Snap Inc. and Mailchimp. The GRC Center for Intelligent Ecosystems is a California-based think tank dedicated to understanding and studying the impact of thinking systems on the field of governance, risk and compliance. The relationship focuses on the Center's GRC Academy, which offers advanced training and certification in designing and auditing cybersecurity and emergent technology.



The design classes will be taught by experts at Beyond. The development of this first of its kind security design curriculum came about as a result of its founders identifying a critical missing piece in traditional cybersecurity training programs, organizations, and the industry as a whole. Design is not a part of any conventional cybersecurity curriculum anywhere in the world. The founders remarked, "Security professionals are not exposed to the fundamentals of good design. The results are these disjointed, unnatural approaches to security design, from the security worker's user experience to these slow debt and friction-ladened enterprise security architectures. As we move into these intelligent ecosystems, the consequences of design failures will magnify exponentially."



The design syllabus includes topics such as the purpose and importance of good design and effective communication. It then delves into the intersection of design & technology, and cognitive empathy, the need to consider the various types of personalities that make up most workforces and rely on cybersecurity. The goal of including design education in the program is to bring cybersecurity to a whole new level by changing how those crafting the platforms and systems think about it. For more information on Beyond, visit their



The GRC Academy also offers foundational training in auditing AI/ML systems. With the Tiro partnership agreement, they are offering four weeks of hands-on instructor-led training to students in the nextCISO program, as well as free access to their Fundamentals of Auditing AI certificate program.



The GRC Center for Intelligent Ecosystems conducts high-quality, independent research and shares the findings to advance a more open, safe and secure experience for those interacting with or deploying intelligent or thinking systems. They provide innovative, practical recommendations to their clients and followers.



For more information on the GRC Center for Intelligent Ecosystems, visit their new Las Vegas, NV, February 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tiro Security, a Las Vegas-based company offering a cybersecurity apprenticeship program called nextCISO (nextciso.com), is pleased to announce their partnership with Beyond and The GRC Center for Intelligent Ecosystems. Tiro Security operates the nextCISO program (nextciso.com), an initiative that seeks to bridge the minority and gender gap in the cybersecurity field by providing talented and qualified individuals with the education and training needed to fill critical positions.Beyond is a global award-winning design and technology agency that builds world-class digital products and boasts some of the industry's top talent. Their client roster includes media and tech giants like Google, Facebook, PayPal, Snap Inc. and Mailchimp. The GRC Center for Intelligent Ecosystems is a California-based think tank dedicated to understanding and studying the impact of thinking systems on the field of governance, risk and compliance. The relationship focuses on the Center's GRC Academy, which offers advanced training and certification in designing and auditing cybersecurity and emergent technology.The design classes will be taught by experts at Beyond. The development of this first of its kind security design curriculum came about as a result of its founders identifying a critical missing piece in traditional cybersecurity training programs, organizations, and the industry as a whole. Design is not a part of any conventional cybersecurity curriculum anywhere in the world. The founders remarked, "Security professionals are not exposed to the fundamentals of good design. The results are these disjointed, unnatural approaches to security design, from the security worker's user experience to these slow debt and friction-ladened enterprise security architectures. As we move into these intelligent ecosystems, the consequences of design failures will magnify exponentially."The design syllabus includes topics such as the purpose and importance of good design and effective communication. It then delves into the intersection of design & technology, and cognitive empathy, the need to consider the various types of personalities that make up most workforces and rely on cybersecurity. The goal of including design education in the program is to bring cybersecurity to a whole new level by changing how those crafting the platforms and systems think about it. For more information on Beyond, visit their website The GRC Academy also offers foundational training in auditing AI/ML systems. With the Tiro partnership agreement, they are offering four weeks of hands-on instructor-led training to students in the nextCISO program, as well as free access to their Fundamentals of Auditing AI certificate program.The GRC Center for Intelligent Ecosystems conducts high-quality, independent research and shares the findings to advance a more open, safe and secure experience for those interacting with or deploying intelligent or thinking systems. They provide innovative, practical recommendations to their clients and followers.For more information on the GRC Center for Intelligent Ecosystems, visit their new website . More information about the program, educators and students can be found here: https://www.tirosec.com/next-ciso/ Contact Information Tiro Security

Melissa Elza

646-201-6919



www.tirosec.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tiro Security