Celebrating Empowering Women Virtual Holiday Expo Dec. 19, 2020 and Caribbean Impact Life Virtual Awards Honoree on February 18, 2021

On Thursday February 18, 2021, our Founder Sylvia Cothia will be honored at the Caribbean Life Impact Virtual Awards Ceremony. Caribbean Life’s Annual Impact Awards recognizes the achievements and contributions of outstanding individuals of Caribbean background who have created the most impact in their respective career fields - from healthcare, the arts, to advocacy, entrepreneurship, and much more.



This is truly an honor as it comes close on the heels of Positive Women’s United first-ever Women’s Virtual Holiday Expo which was held on December 19, 2020. Sponsored by Senator Leroy Comrie, EmblemHealth, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. and Relax and Restore Spa, the Holiday Expo boasted 150 attendees and was opened by Ms. Cothia introducing Mikki Taylor, Author, Speaker, Executive Producer, Editor-at-large, Essence Magazine who welcomed the virtual audience and kicked off the event by stating, “It is essential to understand your intention and understand your why.” The event also included three panels: Women in Politics featuring Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, Ruschell Boone of Spectrum New York 1 News and LaToya Benjamin Councilwoman Candidate For South Eastern Queens, NYC District 31), Womenpreneurs featuring Vera Moore, Egypt “IFY” Uffele, Dr, Reba Ufele), and Women in Healthcare featuring Dr. Alexea M. Gaffney, Jessica Sinclair.



The Caribbean Impact Awards and Caribbean Healthcare Award Honorees will be celebrated on a virtual live broadcast on February 18, 2021 at 7pm. To nominate an outstanding Caribbean individual or find out more about the event including sponsorship, please visit them online at: www.caribbeanimpactawards.com



Positive Women United is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the empowerment, inspiration, and motivation of young girls and women of all ages. The organization strives to achieve these goals through active advocacy and its mentorship programs. To learn about more how you can get involved please visit the Positive Women United website at https://positivewomenunited.org/. We also invite you to stay connected with us in the social media space on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



www.positivewomenunited.org



