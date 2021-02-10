Special Needs Kids Get Exceptional Love from Be Strong Int’l for Valentine’s Day

Press Releases Be Strong International, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

For inquiries about the event or to arrange an interview, contact Annette Johnson at annette@bestrongintl.org. Miami, FL, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Over 50 children with special needs between the ages of 4-14 and their families will experience the love and compassion of Valentine’s Day through Be Strong International’s (BSI) Exceptional Love Valentine’s Day Event on Friday, February 12 in Homestead.With the help of sponsors and volunteers, BSI will distribute toys, food boxes, and masks to children with exceptionalities and their families two days before the Valentine’s Day holiday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seventh Heaven for Kids facility in Homestead, Fla. Toys and gift items will be comprised of books, interactive games, puzzles, building sets, electronic games, crayons and coloring books, sports equipment, arts and crafts kits, journal sets, play food and kitchen sets, dollhouse toys, science kits, train sets, bath products, action figures, toy trucks and cars and stuffed animals.“For families that have children with exceptionalities, the pandemic has placed a profound strain on their life,” said Michelle Shirley, Executive Director of BSI. “We want to take this day to pause and love on these families, to value and support them by compassionately responding to their unique needs.”Partners, sponsors and volunteers that made the event possible include The Honorable Senator Anitere Flores, Seventh Heaven for Kids, L&L Process Legal Services, Midtown Pawn Boutique, and Marsicano and Leyva PLLC.“We want these special children and their families to know that they have not been forgotten during the pandemic,” said Danielle Dubuc Wightman, Community Outreach Specialist at BSI. “Even though doctors, nurses, and essential workers have been heroes during this pandemic, parents with children with special needs are proven champions at overcoming monumental challenges because it takes exceptional love and support to make it through one of the most difficult times in recent history. We want them to know that they are loved and admired.”Organizations or individuals interested in providing financial support, gift cards, and/or toy donations can contact BSI’s Outreach Department. For parents or guardians of special needs children who want to participate, they must register on EventBrite . Spots are limited and almost filled, so register today.For inquiries about the event or to arrange an interview, contact Annette Johnson at annette@bestrongintl.org. Contact Information Be Strong International, Inc.

Nicholas Fernandez

305-969-7829, ext. 105



bestrongintl.org

