Bringing Human Trafficking Education to the Forefront of Florida

In 2006, human trafficking was considered a $32-billion a year industry. By 2017 that number increased by 300% to 150-billion dollars a year.(1) To put that into perspective, in 2020 Apple made $64 billion in revenue, Amazon made $19.2 billion in revenue and Exxon made $14.3 billion.(2) Combine all three and that is what human trafficking brings in each year.



Further, Florida is ranked as having the third most reports of human trafficking in America. It’s the second largest criminal industry in the world behind drugs.



“To combat such an immense problem, you need to focus on the demand. If the demand decreases, the supply will decrease. That’s why we focus on educating people on what human trafficking is,” said Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director of United for Human Rights Florida chapter. “By reaching children with this knowledge, we empower them to make the right choices and to help their peers who may be in danger of being trafficked.”



Stephanie Grondin, the UHR Florida chapter Anti-Human Trafficking Educator, is a mother of two young girls and a long-term human rights advocate. She has supported humanitarian organizations and world relief organizations for many years, and just recently she completed a project with a local Tampa Bay school and got the students from their Media Department to make a public service announcement to educate on human trafficking during the Super Bowl. The video is posted on the Facebook and YouTube channels of UHR Florida chapter and has been viewed nearly 2 thousand times.



“My passion lies in freedom, children, rights and eradicating human trafficking to make a safe environment for all children to grow up in. I truly believe that knowledge is power, and I’m very grateful to United for Human Rights for trusting me to take this on,” commented Grondin.



For more information on how to partner with United for Human Rights Florida chapter or to schedule an event on the subject of human trafficking, email Partnersfl@humanrights.com or call 727-467-6960



About United for Human Rights:



United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights and create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”



(1) https://www.humanrightsfirst.org/resource/human-trafficking-numbers



Cristian Vargas

727-467-6960



Humanrights.com



