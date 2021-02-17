Converged Technology Professionals is Named a RingCentral Premier Partner

Press Releases Converged Technology Professionals Press Release Share Blog

Converged Technology Professionals in Crystal Lake, Illinois, is named a RingCentral Premier Partner after an excellent year of global sales with enterprise clients in the financial, manufacturing, legal, government and education industries.





“Our entire team is honored for being recognized by RingCentral for our genuine partnership,” shared Joe Rittenhouse, President of Business Development at Converged Technology Professionals. “We recently discovered that we were among the top RingCentral global resellers in 2020 and we are excited about the opportunities in the coming year. RingCentral has been a fantastic partner because of their amazing team members and world-class UCaaS and CCaaS cloud solutions. The support we’ve received from RingCentral is second to none.”



RingCentral Premier Partners are held in very high esteem as elite providers who receive a number of exclusive resources to better serve their clients. Achieving Premier status requires significant revenue contributions, RingCentral platform certifications, and accepting a round-table advisory role with RingCentral’s leadership. Premier Partners also adopt RingCentral solutions for their own businesses to benefit internally from the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) experience.



“We are delighted to have Converged Technology Professionals as a RingCentral Premier Partner. This is recognition of their ability to consistently bring the benefits of our UCaas and Contact Center as a Service platforms to their customers,” said Zane Long, senior vice president of global partner sales at RingCentral. “We not only value their partnership but also their insights and knowledge which help us to improve the cloud-based communications capabilities we’re providing to customers in the U.S. across various industry verticals.”



About Converged Technology Professionals



Liz Krause

877-328-7767



https://www.voipswami.com



