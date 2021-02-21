Press Releases Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity Launches $6 Million Funding Campaign for Veteran Housing

$6 million in philanthropic support will be used for the development and zoning of the land. FVHFH will widen marketing exposure for corporate donors. National media features will supplement their marketing and advertising. – Fran Briggs, Publicist to FVHFH





Funds will be used to develop and zone land for permanent, full-equity, affordable single-family and duplex homes on 50 acres.



Operation Home America will also serve as home to seniors, low to moderate-income families and other at risk populations such as the disabled and victims of domestic violence.



“Approximately 728,000 veterans currently live in Illinois. 34 percent are living at or below the median annual income level and 8% survive on an annual income of $10,000 to $15,000. Our heroes need affordable housing. This project will aggressively address the needs of veterans,” stated Jeffrey Barrett, Fox Valley Habitat CEO.



The 100-plus home community will help veterans and their families struggling with finances achieve the American dream of home ownership.



"Residents must pay it forward by giving 300-500 hours of sweat equity building quality, homes in the community for others as they help build their own home. When the home is completed the home owner will receive a below market mortgage creating both financial and emotional stability and equity," Jeffrey Barrett explained.



The project also includes a community center of support which will benefit the needs of the residents by providing programs such as veteran assistance, senior assistance, financial literacy, counseling, employment assistance and recreation.



Local, national, private and corporate donors are invited to support the construction of a community. Corporate contributors will receive national recognition to supplement their marketing and advertising. Included is a press release that features their business’ impact.



For information including how to donate, please visit



About Habitat for Humanity

Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit affiliate of HFH dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide. Members work in partnerships with people from all faiths and races to develop communities for people in need by building and renovating houses, while creating homeownership opportunities based on the premise of providing a hand-up, not a hand–out. As a grass roots organization, it operates independently under the greater Habitat Covenant. It independently coordinates all aspects of Habitat home building in our area with fundraising; building site selection; partner family selection; house construction and mortgage servicing. Chicago, IL, February 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity (FVHFH) announced its plan to break ground on a sustainable community for veterans its publicist announced today. The Yorkville, IL project called Operation Home America, seeks to raise $6 million by June 15, 2021.Funds will be used to develop and zone land for permanent, full-equity, affordable single-family and duplex homes on 50 acres.Operation Home America will also serve as home to seniors, low to moderate-income families and other at risk populations such as the disabled and victims of domestic violence.“Approximately 728,000 veterans currently live in Illinois. 34 percent are living at or below the median annual income level and 8% survive on an annual income of $10,000 to $15,000. Our heroes need affordable housing. This project will aggressively address the needs of veterans,” stated Jeffrey Barrett, Fox Valley Habitat CEO.The 100-plus home community will help veterans and their families struggling with finances achieve the American dream of home ownership."Residents must pay it forward by giving 300-500 hours of sweat equity building quality, homes in the community for others as they help build their own home. When the home is completed the home owner will receive a below market mortgage creating both financial and emotional stability and equity," Jeffrey Barrett explained.The project also includes a community center of support which will benefit the needs of the residents by providing programs such as veteran assistance, senior assistance, financial literacy, counseling, employment assistance and recreation.Local, national, private and corporate donors are invited to support the construction of a community. Corporate contributors will receive national recognition to supplement their marketing and advertising. Included is a press release that features their business’ impact.For information including how to donate, please visit http://www.chicagolandhabitat.org/FVOHA or call Jeffrey Barrett at 630-206-5030.About Habitat for HumanityFox Valley Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit affiliate of HFH dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide. Members work in partnerships with people from all faiths and races to develop communities for people in need by building and renovating houses, while creating homeownership opportunities based on the premise of providing a hand-up, not a hand–out. As a grass roots organization, it operates independently under the greater Habitat Covenant. It independently coordinates all aspects of Habitat home building in our area with fundraising; building site selection; partner family selection; house construction and mortgage servicing. Contact Information Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity

Jeffrey J. Barrett

630-206-5030



http://www.chicagolandhabitat.org/FVOHA

Attached Files

Fran Briggs American Journalist and Publicist Filename: FranBriggsAmericanJournalista.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity