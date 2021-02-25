WBAT Safety Welcomes Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC as Newest Platform+ Subscriber

WBAT Safety is the sole FAA-supported SMS program available on the market. The WBAT platform is a web-based system that supports all aspects of a complete SMS. WBAT Safety is pleased to welcome Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC as the latest subscriber of the Platform+Support program.





WMA is an FAA-licensed Part 135 private jet charter operator that began FAA Part 91 operations in June 2008. Based out of Boston, MA, WMA owns and operates their own aircraft as well as managed aircraft.



With thousands of hours of safe and reliable flying, WMA is a firm believer in utilizing the latest technology to ensure safe operations. All aircraft that are operated through WMA are equipped with the latest avionics that allow for landings with lower visibility conditions than most other aircraft.



“It is clear that Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC’s primary focus is safety, and we look forward to providing all of their SMS needs,” said Kamron Githens, WBAT Safety Project Manager.



WBAT Safety is the sole FAA-supported SMS program available on the market. The WBAT platform is a web-based system that supports all aspects of a complete SMS, including safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, safety promotion, and SMS recordkeeping and documentation. Platform+Support subscribers have access to support, training, and customizations to help organizations utilize WBAT to their fullest potential.



WBAT Safety’s contract with the FAA is managed by Cypher, LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) with more than 60 years of combined IT Outsourcing and IT Service Management experience. Cypher provides innovative and cost-effective solutions to enable WBAT Safety to succeed at its daily mission, specifically in the functional area of Computer/Information Systems Development (CSD).



