CompassMSP Announces Leadership Changes That Solidify the Strengths Across Their Regions

CompassMSP enhances their "Think Big, Act Local" approach to service with new leadership roles designed to bring the company together while increasing client value at a local level.





David Davenport, current Regional Vice President (RVP) of Compass’s Midwest region, formerly the CEO of MotherG which was acquired by Compass in November of 2020, was appointed to the role of President of Compass.



In alignment with Compass’s "Think Big, Act Local" approach to service delivery, which offers a corporate model that enhances service on a local level, David will be leading the Regional Vice Presidents across the company with a focus on providing top-tier service delivery, coordinating inter-regional cooperation, and supporting the RVPs to bring overall success.



“I’m excited to announce the promotion of our own Dave Davenport to President of Compass. Dave’s experience building MotherG in Chicago includes cultivating a strong culture, deploying a value laden service delivery model, and developing strong organic growth,” said Compass CEO, Ari Santiago. “These are excellent models to spread consistently across our Compass offices and regions. Dave has also proven to be a dynamic, engaging, and motivating leader who is dedicated to our joint success.”



Davenport commented, “I am so happy to be helping to lead Compass into the future. We have an amazing team and the best leadership team I have ever been a part of. We have passionate people who want to build a great company, who want to deliver the best technology to our clients and who want to have fun while helping each other excel. These are great people who want to help make Compass the best MSP ever for our team and our clients.”



Phillippe Schmitt, former Director of Operations in the Midwest region, will take over the RVP role vacated by Dave Davenport. Phillippe has been working with this region since the inception of MotherG: A CompassMSP Company.



Other leadership additions are Steven Saehrig, the former Chief Operating Officer at IT Direct: A Compass MSP Company, who has taken on the role of Regional Vice President of the New England region.



Also, Joshua Sizemore, the former owner of World Wide IT which was acquired by CompassMSP in 2016 has been named the Regional Vice President of the North Florida region.



“With this structure, the corporate leadership brings together the strengths of each region to share knowledge and expertise across the whole company. This, in turn, delivers our clients stronger, safer and more forward-thinking technology solutions that drive business results,” said Santiago.



About CompassMSP

