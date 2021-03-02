PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Class With Sass Wines LLC

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Class With Sass Wines LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

CT Mom Brings Smiles in an Unconventional Way


CT mom brings smiles in an unconventional way with cheeky and unique wine labels and other party decor.

CT Mom Brings Smiles in an Unconventional Way
Stamford, CT, March 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- We all could use a laugh right now. Whether it be dealing with working from home, helping our kids with virtual learning or merely just listening to the headlines in the news. There is a lot to manage and stress levels and mental health concerns are on the rise. As the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine.

It is this insight that a Connecticut mom of three, recognized and used to create her new e-commerce store. What started out as a way to bring some smiles with cheeky wine labels on Etsy (shopclasswithsass.com) at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, has evolved into a larger partnership with a spirits distributor and its network of licensed liquor retailers. Class With Sass Wines LLC offers unique and irreverent wine and decor for celebrations from birthdays to weddings to company events to proms and graduations and all holidays. Class With Sass Wines offers customers great wine, fun labels and guaranteed laughs... all delivered to your door.

Class With Sass Wines LLC
Class With Sass Wines is a direct to consumer, privately owned wine and party decor e-commerce retailer. We offer unique and irreverent wine and decor for celebrations from birthdays to weddings to company events to proms and graduations and all holidays.
Contact Information
Class With Sass Wines LLC
Amy Kantrowitz
917-553-6057
Contact
classwithsasswines.com
Attached Files
Class With Sass Wines Press Release
Class With Sass Wines LLC offers unique and irreverent wine and decor for celebrations from birthdays to weddings to company events to proms and graduations and all holidays. At Class With Sass Wines we offer customers great wine, fun labels and guaranteed laughs... all delivered to your door!
Filename: PressRelease.docx

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Class With Sass Wines LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help