CT Mom Brings Smiles in an Unconventional Way

Class With Sass Wines is a direct to consumer, privately owned wine and party decor e-commerce retailer. We offer unique and irreverent wine and decor for celebrations from birthdays to weddings to company events to proms and graduations and all holidays. Stamford, CT, March 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- We all could use a laugh right now. Whether it be dealing with working from home, helping our kids with virtual learning or merely just listening to the headlines in the news. There is a lot to manage and stress levels and mental health concerns are on the rise. As the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine.It is this insight that a Connecticut mom of three, recognized and used to create her new e-commerce store. What started out as a way to bring some smiles with cheeky wine labels on Etsy (shopclasswithsass.com) at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, has evolved into a larger partnership with a spirits distributor and its network of licensed liquor retailers. Class With Sass Wines LLC offers unique and irreverent wine and decor for celebrations from birthdays to weddings to company events to proms and graduations and all holidays. Class With Sass Wines offers customers great wine, fun labels and guaranteed laughs... all delivered to your door.Class With Sass Wines LLCClass With Sass Wines is a direct to consumer, privately owned wine and party decor e-commerce retailer. We offer unique and irreverent wine and decor for celebrations from birthdays to weddings to company events to proms and graduations and all holidays.