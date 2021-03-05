Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington to Sponsor 2021 CEA Turkey Trot

Press Releases Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington Press Release Share Blog

“We are very pleased to renew our sponsorship of the CEA this year,” said Scott St. Angel, President & CEO of Farmers. “We support the CEA’s mission and appreciate all they do for our community. Plus, the Turkey Trot is a wonderful Flemington tradition and a great way to start Thanksgiving!”



Farmers is also sponsoring the CEA’s annual Spring Training 5k and the fall Golf Classic fundraisers. To learn more about these fun community events and how you can help support the CEA, visit their website at: https://cea-nj.org/



About CEA

Since 1970, the Center for Educational Advancement (CEA) has been providing caring support and guidance to people with special needs through programs that empower, enrich, and inspire. Since its founding, the CEA has assisted over 4,400 individuals and their families.



About Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington

Conny Boettcher

908-782-4120 x106



www.farmersofflemington.com



