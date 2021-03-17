Best Technology Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 25th Annual WebAward Competition

The best technology websites of 2021 will be named by the 25th annual WebAward Competition at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including technology, computer hardware, computer software, electronics, information services, applications services providers, interactive services and internet service provider websites.





“The technology industry is very competitive when it comes to Web development and companies can benefit from the independent evaluation of their online efforts,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Technology web sites have scored the highest in interactivity and design, but in past years, judges have shown they can do even better by getting innovative to stand out from the other sites and make the visitors remember them, even after they’ve left the site.”



Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the technology category is judged against other technology websites and then against an overall standard of excellence.



All technology entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.



Winners of a WebAward in the technology categories will also receive:

- Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

- Increased visibility for their company

- Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

- Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

- A highlight for your resume

- Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers



Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various technology categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.



Winners of the



- 2020 - Web Marketing & Design, Lenovo for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

- 2019 - Publicis Sapient and Corteva for Corteva Enterprise Web Experience

- 2018 - Bakir Avdic for Labcyte Inc.

- 2017 - Virginia Tax in collaboration with CapTech Consulting for Virginia Tax Website Redesign

- 2016 - TMP Worldwide for TMP Worldwide Website

- 2015 - Comrade for Palerra Website

- 2014 - SharpMotion for AceCGT NutriGene Website

- 2013 - Euroweb Internet GmbH for Ulrich Berninger Wassertechnik

- 2012 - Cisco Systems, Inc for Cisco Support Community

- 2011 - Intel Corporation for Intel Reinvents Its Online Newsroom

- 2010 - Cisco for Cisco.com

- 2009 - Venables Bell & Partners for Sponsors of Tomorrow

- 2008 - eBusiness Marketing & Strategies for Gene.com

- 2007 - WIRED Digital for WIRED.com

- 2006 - R/GA for Nokia Nseries Sitelet

- 2005 - Streamload for MediaMax, powered by Streamload



Winners of the



- 2020 - Web Marketing & Design, Lenovo for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

- 2019 - Google & BASIC® for Google Store

- 2018 - Howell Data Systems & tbk Creative for An Innovative Website for a Technology Leader

- 2015 - Extractable for Cypress Semiconductor

- 2014 - Cibo for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Launch

- 2013 - SapientNitro for Intel Ultrabook - Sponsor of Tomorrow

- 2012 - VML for Dell The Power to Do More

- 2011 - Velocity Micro Electronics for Cruz by Velocity Micro

- 2010 - Extractable for SanDisk

- 2009 - 6Connex and HP for HP Virtual Event Central

- 2008 - HL2 Microsoft Hardware Sidewinder Mouse

- 2007 - Dell Global Site Design for StudioDell

- 2006 - Broadcom Corporation for the Broadcom web site

- 2005 - HP for HP.com

- 2004 - Hill & Knowlton for HP com

- 2003 - HP for the HP Public web site

- 2002 - Palm Inc. for Palm.com: Products, Services & Company Information



Winners of the



- 2020 - Hypergiant Industries for Hypergiant Industries Website

- 2019 - BlackBerry Corporate Marketing for BlackBerry.com

- 2018 - SignUpGenius for SignUpGenius - Group Organizing Made Easy

- 2017 - BlackBerry for 2017 Best Computer: Software Website

- 2016 - SignUpGenius for SignUpGenius Website

- 2015 - Active Ingredients for Lithium Website

- 2014 - Cuker Interactive for Web Cube Site Redesign

- 2013 - DVDVideoSoft Limited for DVDVideoSoft

- 2012 - Global Intelligence Alliance for The Intelligence Plaza

- 2011 - VML for Sound of Code

- 2010 - AGENDA (H.K.) Limited for Microsoft Office 2010 - I love Mum and Dad e-card competition

- 2009 - Ounce Labs/iMarc for Ounce Labs

- 2008 - FINE Design Group for Norton Today

- 2007 - BLITZ for Adobe

- 2006 - Worktank for See Windows Vista Website

- 2005 - Avid Technology for Avid Technology corporate website

- 2004 - Wind River for Wind River Website

- 2003 - Novell, Inc. for Novell Worldwide Web Site



Winners of the



- 2020 - Synopsys Corporate Marketing for Smart Everything Digital Experience

- 2019 - Ogilvy Taiwan for For Those Who Dare

- 2018 - Hong Kong Trade Development Council for HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) Online – vertical portal for electronics industry buyers

- 2017 - Synopsys Digital Marketing Team for Synopsys.com Web Site Redesign

- 2016 - Global Reach Internet Productions for Racom Corporation

- 2015 - Extractable for Micron

- 2014 - Cuker Interactive for Nixon Blaster Microsite

- 2013 - Unbridled Brain/Leftlane Creative for Electrorent.com Redesign

- 2012 - Valtech for Jabra

- 2011 - LEVEL for BlackBerry Playbook

- 2010 - Bump Networks Inc. for HD Relay

- 2009 - Media Explorer Limited for Sony A900

- 2008 - Casio / Zugara for Casio Exilim You Tube Capture Mode Campaign

- 2007 - Web Associates for BlackBerry Corporate Site

- 2006 - Cheil Communications America for Z5 Digital Audio Player



Winners of the



- 2019 - NetApp for NetApp.com

- 2018 - Nebo for LexisNexis Risk Solutions Redesign

- 2017 - Algoworks Marketing Team for Algoworks

- 2016 - Perficient Digital for Veritas

- 2015 - Extractable for Keynote Software

- 2014 - Faction Media for CSC CIO Barometer Microsite

- 2013 - World Wide Web Domination for Perbadana Putrajaya Portal

- 2012 - SAI Global for NCC Standards Interactive House

- 2011 - World Wide Web Domination for Lesotho High Commission - Malaysia

- 2010 - One to One Interactive for Iron Mountain Corporate Site

- 2009 - The BrainStorm Group for hireimmigrants.ca Roadmap

- 2008 - EMC Corporation for One EMC

- 2007 - Sapient for Yellowpages ReLaunch

- 2006 - Greg Kaplan for Help Desk II

- 2005 - Intelithought, Inc. for Intelithought, Inc.

- 2004 - Hoover’s, Inc. for Hoover’s Online

- 2003 - MarketResearch.com for MarketResearch.com – Strategy Starts Here



Winners of the



- 2019 - Narwhal Digital for Roadie

- 2018 - Chroma Marketing Essentials for Singularis IT

- 2017 - Comcast Digital Center of Excellence for XFINITY My Account Re-architecture

- 2016 - SecureWorks for Global Web & Demand Generation Relaunch

- 2015 - Pixe Social for Pixe Social Website

- 2014 - Fuzz – Credly for Credly

- 2013 - Luca De Rosso, Saskia Ketz, SumAll Team for SumAll - Damselfish Release

- 2012 - ThoughtMatrix for DocuSign

- 2011 - Second Thought, Inc. for Logicworks BUILDER

- 2010 - YourMembership.com Inc. for YourMembership.com

- 2009 - VerticalResponse for VerticalResponse Website

- 2008 - VerticalResponse for VerticalResponse Website

- 2007 - iCIMS for iCIMS Web Site

- 2006 - Offermatica for Offermatica

- 2005 - The rocket Science Group for MailChimp

- 2004 - Leopard for Leopard em Web Site

- 2003 - Exciting New technologies for Exciting New Technologies



Winners of the



- 2019 - Sudden Industries for Sudden Industries Website

- 2018 - Sudden Industries for Sudden Industries Website

- 2017 - WSI - LLANTAS 247.COM for Llantas 247

- 2016 - VIVIDSITES Digital Marketing Agency for VIVIDSITES Website UI/UX Design

- 2015 - FirmStudio Ltd for FirmStudio Agency Website

- 2014 - Duda for DudaOne

- 2013 - Competir for Aula365 - Kids News

- 2012 - Bozell for QRinkle Web App

- 2011 - Blenderbox for blenderbox.com

- 2010 - Draftfcb Healthcare for dDFCB Web Site

- 2009 - Loewy Design for Loewy Design Website Redesign

- 2008 - Molecular & adidas for adidas miCoach

- 2007 - Massive Interactive & Bigpond for Official Bigpond V8 Supercars Australia

- 2006 - nurun | ant farm for It’s a Wonderful Internet

- 2005 - AgencyNet Interactive for www.agencynet.com

- 2004 - Arc Worldwide for Behr Paint

- 2003 - Behr Interactive Marketing Team for Behr Paint



Winners of the



- 2019 - Rare Bird, Inc. for Intelligent Fiber Network Website

- 2017 - TribalVision for Provdotnet

- 2016 - Spectrum Business Enterprise Solutions for Spectrum Business Enterprise Solutions Website

- 2015 - Lopez Negrete Communications for Crea Futuro

- 2014 - Adam Internet for Adam Internet Website | www.adam.com.au

- 2013 - Adam Internet for Adam Internet Website | www.adam.com.au

- 2012 - Euroweb Internet GmbH for Corporate Website

- 2011 - Lopez Negrete Communications for Verizon FiOS Website

- 2010 - WhittmanHart / AT&T for AT&T Web Hosting

- 2009 - GE and frog design for GE intranet

- 2008 - JWT INSIDE for Jet Blue – Blue Tube

- 2007 - Avenue A | Razorfish for Avenue A | Razorfish Wiki

- 2006 - Merrill Lynch for Merrill Lynch Intranet: WorldNet

- 2005 - MetLife for My MetLife

- 2004 - Ogilvy PR Creative Studio for DHL Merger Intranet

- 2003 - FedEx for AGFS Human Resources Find-It-Fast



Technology Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2021 Best Technology Website WebAward at the



The 2021 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.



