Best Small Business Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 25th Annual WebAward Competition

The Hartford, CT, March 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best small business Websites in the world as part of their 25th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the WebAward Web site . The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including a category for small business websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful website. The deadline for small business web sites to enter to be judged is May 28, 2021.“Small business marketing has been truly transformed by the Internet,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “A small business company’s websites can now allow that company to do business all over the world, if that website is effective. Having that aspect of your small business website reviewed is just one benefit of participating in the annual WebAward program. Being named an ‘award-winner’ can help with marketing as well.”Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.Here are the past Best Small Business Website WebAward winners:2020 - LEAP Spark for Kern's Kitchen2019 - Hong Kong Trade Development Council for hktdc.com Small Orders - Small Orders, Big Prospects2018 - Local Search Masters (LSM) for An Excellent Site For A Growing Fitness Franchise2017 - Hong Kong Trade Development Council(HKTDC) for hktdc.com Small Orders - Small Orders, Big Prospects2016 - DynamiX for Zerorez2015 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for Punum Roofing of Houston Website2014 - screenagers for 99 reasons why our website is not online yet2013 - DASH Co. for DASH Co. Website2012 - My1Stop.com for My1Stop.com - Printing Made Easy2011 - Overstock.com for Overstock.com2010 - CityMax.com for Small Business Website Builder2009 - Risdall Marketing Group for Peter’s Body Shop Web Site Design2008 - Hong Kong Trade Development Council for hktdc.com - The trusted online marketplace with third-party authentication2007 - dLife for dLife Website2006 - BusinessWeek Online for BusinessWeek Online - Small Biz2005 - Mediapulse, Inc. for Stuart Row Landscapes, Inc.2004 - Gerard Konars for Bridal and Formal, Inc. Website2003 - Byte Interactive for Byte Interactive websiteAll small business entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.Small Business Websites wishing to be considered for the Best Small Business Website can submit their website for consideration at WebAward.org Winners of a WebAward in the small business category will also receive:- Handsome statue or certificate of achievement- Increased visibility for their company- Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media- Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO- A highlight for your resume.- Admiration of peers, friends and co-workersThe 2021 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.About the WebAwardsThe Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards , recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today.