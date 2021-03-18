Best Small Business Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 25th Annual WebAward Competition

Hartford, CT, March 18, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best small business Websites in the world as part of their 25th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the WebAward Web site
. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including a category for small business websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful website. The deadline for small business web sites to enter to be judged is May 28, 2021.
“Small business marketing has been truly transformed by the Internet,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “A small business company’s websites can now allow that company to do business all over the world, if that website is effective. Having that aspect of your small business website reviewed is just one benefit of participating in the annual WebAward program. Being named an ‘award-winner’ can help with marketing as well.”
Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.
Here are the past Best Small Business Website WebAward
winners:
2020 - LEAP Spark for Kern's Kitchen
2019 - Hong Kong Trade Development Council for hktdc.com Small Orders - Small Orders, Big Prospects
2018 - Local Search Masters (LSM) for An Excellent Site For A Growing Fitness Franchise
2017 - Hong Kong Trade Development Council(HKTDC) for hktdc.com Small Orders - Small Orders, Big Prospects
2016 - DynamiX for Zerorez
2015 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for Punum Roofing of Houston Website
2014 - screenagers for 99 reasons why our website is not online yet
2013 - DASH Co. for DASH Co. Website
2012 - My1Stop.com for My1Stop.com - Printing Made Easy
2011 - Overstock.com for Overstock.com
2010 - CityMax.com for Small Business Website Builder
2009 - Risdall Marketing Group for Peter’s Body Shop Web Site Design
2008 - Hong Kong Trade Development Council for hktdc.com - The trusted online marketplace with third-party authentication
2007 - dLife for dLife Website
2006 - BusinessWeek Online for BusinessWeek Online - Small Biz
2005 - Mediapulse, Inc. for Stuart Row Landscapes, Inc.
2004 - Gerard Konars for Bridal and Formal, Inc. Website
2003 - Byte Interactive for Byte Interactive website
All small business entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Small Business Websites wishing to be considered for the Best Small Business Website can submit their website for consideration at WebAward.org
.
Winners of a WebAward in the small business category will also receive:
- Handsome statue or certificate of achievement
- Increased visibility for their company
- Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
- Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
- A highlight for your resume.
- Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
The 2021 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association
was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development
, Internet Advertising Competition
and the MobileWebAwards
, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today.