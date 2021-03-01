PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Hecht Trauma Institute

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Hecht Trauma Institute: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Hecht Trauma Institute Announces Inaugural Webinar: Cultivating Staff Resilience in Law Enforcement


The Hecht Trauma Institute announces the launch of its inaugural virtual Peace Officer Standards and Training certified course – Cultivating Staff Resilience in Law Enforcement. Live on Zoom, on March 24, 2021. About the Institute: The Hecht Trauma Institute is a global provider of affordable, culturally-sensitive training, research, and consulting, opportunities for professionals and paraprofessionals serving persons affected by trauma.

Hecht Trauma Institute Announces Inaugural Webinar: Cultivating Staff Resilience in Law Enforcement
Costa Mesa, CA, March 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Hecht Trauma Institute announces the launch of its inaugural virtual Peace Officer Standards and Training certified course – Cultivating Staff Resilience in Law Enforcement.

This course is designed to provide the skills necessary to reduce the impact of stress and trauma while improving self-care, promoting resilience, and overall well-being in first responders. Participants will learn to re-create meaning and value in serving as a first responder. Themes contained within the course range from identifying the differences between Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder vs. Post-Traumatic Stress Injury, personal stress management, support services, resources for self-care and finding meaning in the wake of trauma.

The first Cultivating Staff Resilience in Law Enforcement webinar will take place Live on Zoom, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Registration for the training opens March 01, 2021.

To register, or for more information on this webinar and future courses, visit https://www.traumainst.org/post-training/csrle

If you would like more information about this topic, please email info@traumainst.org.
Contact Information
Hecht Trauma Institute
Anastasia Selberis
888-990-5455
Contact
www.traumainst.org
Attached Files
Microsoft Word Version of Press Release
Filename: CultivatingStaffResilienceinL.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hecht Trauma Institute
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help