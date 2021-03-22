2021 Youth Achievement Celebration Presented by the 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta, Inc.

Press Releases 100 Black Men of North Metro, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

The Youth Achievement Celebration is the Flagship Fundraiser for the 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta, Inc. and a great way to honor and showcase their mentees and their accomplishments.





The Celebration will be held virtually and broadcast over various social media platforms. Their fundraising goal for this year is $30,000. They have asked the community to partner with them in ensuring the opportunity for success of their future leaders by showing financial support. Donations and Sponsorships can be made at www.northmetro100.org/events/yac2021.



Many students, families, sponsors and supporters are expected to participate. The Celebration is the North Metro Chapter’s flagship fundraising event that serves as the culmination ceremony for their class of 2021 including scholarship distributions, Mentee of the Year and Image Award winners. It is also the venue for the recognition of scholars who have excelled in the “Men of Tomorrow” mentoring program in the areas of leadership, academic performance and other special recognitions.



The Keynote Speaker for this year's Celebration is Actor Denzel Whitaker. Denzel is best known for his award-winning role in The Great Debaters, where he performed opposite two of his namesakes, Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker. In 2019, the Screen Actors Guild honored Denzel, alongside his entire cast, for an outstanding ensemble performance in Marvel’s mega-blockbuster hit, Black Panther. He has appeared in many films and television shows.



About 100 Black Men Of North Metro Atlanta, Inc.



100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta, Inc. has been serving the metro Atlanta area for over 28 years and is a coalition of some of the area’s most prominent citizens. Their mission is to provide support and improve the quality of life for African Americans, particularly African American youth in Cobb, Gwinnett, and North Fulton County. The 100 is one of the city’s strongest and most self-reliant African American volunteer organizations. Their Four for the Future programs are the strategic areas of focus that support the mission of the organization. Subject areas encompass Mentoring, Economic Empowerment, Education and Health & Wellness. Building trust among young Black men with examples of positive relationships is the 100’s focus as it delivers programs for African American youth. Directly mentoring over 150 youths every month through their education and mentoring programs, the North Metro Chapter continues to be a beacon of leadership for the community.



MarcAnthony Lester, Celebration Chairman

404-276-4907



https://northmetro100.org

