Superior Van & Mobility Will Expand to Offer Michigan Wheelchair-Users Access to Affordable Accessible Vehicles

Superior Van & Mobility provides new and used wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility seating options, hand controls, scooter and wheelchair lifts, and other driving aids, all of which meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). Each Superior location is certified by the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) and supports and advocates with local community groups to promote disability awareness. Superior Van & Mobility’s sixteen sales and service centers are located throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Eastern Tennessee, Louisiana, Nebraska, Alabama, Florida, and Arkansas. For more information, visit Louisville, KY, March 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Superior Van & Mobility, the largest family-owned wheelchair-accessible vehicle dealer group in the United States, recently announced they will be opening a new store in the Ann Arbor, MI area in late 2021. This recent decision will expand Superior Van and Mobility to seventeen markets and adds Michigan to the list of locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Nebraska and Florida.Family-owned and operated since its founding in 1976, Superior offers its customers a unique “no haggle” sales model focused on providing an experience that is, according to co-owner and President Sam Cook, “as simple and as stress-free as possible.” “We treat people the way we would want to be treated,” he says. “We have an opportunity every day to change peoples’ lives, and that’s not something everyone can say about what they do for a living. Our Mobility Consultants do not work on commission, and this ensures our customers get honest and upfront feedback about their best and most affordable mobility options. We have a true passion for helping people regain their independence.”Chuck Wickley has been selected as the General Manager for the Ann Arbor, MI location, and will be assisting Superior Van & Mobility with assembling a team of certified technicians, as well as mobility consultants for the new store. He is a native of Michigan, and will be relocating “back home” from St. Louis, MO to prepare for the opening later this year. He comes to Superior with many years in the automotive industry, including 4 years as Director of Inventory Management with United Access.Superior Van and Mobility’s inventory model also offers customers a unique buying experience. It shares available inventory among their family of stores and at any given time has over 200 new and used wheelchair accessible vehicles (vans and SUVs) in stock, on the ground and ready for immediate demo or delivery. They offer competitive in-house financing, and the ability for customers to shop either from the comfort of their home, or the comfort of their climate-controlled showrooms and service shops. Superior is an advocate for the “touch, feel and try before you buy” experience, especially when it comes to something as important as wheelchair accessibility and a vehicle.Superior Van & Mobility provides new and used wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility seating options, hand controls, scooter and wheelchair lifts, and other driving aids, all of which meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). Each Superior location is certified by the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) and supports and advocates with local community groups to promote disability awareness. Superior Van & Mobility’s sixteen sales and service centers are located throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Eastern Tennessee, Louisiana, Nebraska, Alabama, Florida, and Arkansas. For more information, visit www.SuperiorVan.com Contact Information Superior Van and Mobility

Dawn Dodson

317-464-7111



superiorvan.com



