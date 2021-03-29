Daryon Hotels Offers More Ways for Guests to Book

Daryon Hotels International has sponsored three sites that give nurses/medical staff, construction workers and college students access to discounted rates online online with participating hotels and save money.





Guests can request for all sorts of discounted rates through the sites which include extended stay discounted rate, corporate discounted rates, and group & event discounted rates.



Nursehotel.com, Constructinn.com and Collegeinns.com will find you the best offers in a reasonable location at no cost to the guest. Allentown, PA, March 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CollegeInns, NurseHotel and ConstructInn are initiatives of Daryon Hotels International. VP of Operations Amanda Bumbera states, "We do not charge fees or commissions to participating hotels which allows us to offer lower discounted rates to these guests." Daryon Hotels covers the cost of operating this initiative at this time. Daryon Hotels International is a hospitality management company with more than 60 years of combined expertise in the tourism and travel industry. Amanda added, "Our team has worked with more than 110 hotels and booking sites, convention bureaus, chambers of commerce, and other service providers in the travel industry."Guests can request for all sorts of discounted rates through the sites which include extended stay discounted rate, corporate discounted rates, and group & event discounted rates.Nursehotel.com, Constructinn.com and Collegeinns.com will find you the best offers in a reasonable location at no cost to the guest.