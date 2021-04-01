PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
GSPANN Technologies, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from GSPANN Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

GSPANN Returns to Adobe Summit 2021 as a Showcase Sponsor


Milpitas, CA, April 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GSPANN Technologies proudly announces its participation in Adobe Summit 2021 as a Showcase-level sponsor. The virtual event will be held during April 27-29, bringing together industry experts and global leaders in marketing, analytics, and commerce to help organizations stay competitive within changing market dynamics and increasing customer expectations.

This premier event hosts the world’s most innovative experience makers and next-generation professionals aiming to delight customers at every touchpoint, offering advanced capabilities to execute the clients’ digital visions to the highest standards. The Summit will give organizations a chance to learn about innovative product features that can revolutionize how they connect with their customers, while achieving greater ROI on their Adobe investments.

GSPANN is an Adobe Silver partner, a long-standing Adobe Summit sponsor, and a recent recipient of Adobe Experience Manager Sites Specialization in the Americas region. At the Summit, GSPANN’s subject-matter experts will be showcasing innovative experience-driven commerce solutions and successful optimization techniques to build a technology ecosystem that will enable organizations to drive engagement and increase customer satisfaction. 

About GSPANN

GSPANN helps organizations get the most value from their Adobe investments by providing marketing, commerce, and customer engagement solutions that integrate and optimize Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, Magento, Adobe Audience Manager, Adobe Target, Adobe Campaign and other platforms.

With over 50 Adobe-certified professionals, a strong Adobe partnership, and dozens of successful projects, they help their clients reduce costs, improve quality and deliver improved experiences to their customers.
Contact Information
GSPANN Technologies, Inc.
Puja Sethi
408-263-3435
Contact
www.gspann.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GSPANN Technologies, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help